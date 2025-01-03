Live
Entertainment News Live Today January 3, 2025: Chainsaw Man, Kaiju No 8, Dragon Ball Daima star announces hiatus, sparks concerns weeks after Jump Fest 2025 appearance
Jan 3, 2025 12:53 AM IST
Entertainment News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for January 3, 2025.
Latest entertainment news on January 3, 2025: Chainsaw Man's Power voice actress Fairouz Ai has announced her hiatus following a PTSD diagnosis.
Entertainment News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 3, 2025 12:53 AM IST
Anime News Live Updates: Chainsaw Man, Kaiju No 8, Dragon Ball Daima star announces hiatus, sparks concerns weeks after Jump Fest 2025 appearance
- Before the New Year, Japanese voice actress Fairouz Ai announced her indefinite hiatus, citing health reasons. Her expansive resume features Chainsaw Man.
News entertainment Entertainment News Live Today January 3, 2025: Chainsaw Man, Kaiju No 8, Dragon Ball Daima star announces hiatus, sparks concerns weeks after Jump Fest 2025 appearance