Entertainment News Live Today January 9, 2025: Deborra-Lee Furness' thoughts on 'replacing' Hugh Jackman's new flame
Jan 9, 2025 8:13 AM IST
Jan 9, 2025
Latest entertainment news on January 9, 2025: Following their split, Deborra-Lee acknowledges Hugh Jackman's connection with Sutton amidst past suspicions.
Entertainment News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment.
Hollywood News Live Updates: Deborra-Lee Furness' thoughts on ‘replacing’ Hugh Jackman's new flame
- Deborra-Lee Furness feels relief after Hugh Jackman's affair with, Sutton Foster comes to light.
Jan 9, 2025 7:55 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Paris Hilton, Mark Hamill, Anthony Hopkins' homes burn down in Pacific Palisades wildfires: 'Unimaginable devastation'
- Many Hollywood celebs are among the hundreds of LA residents whose homes have burnt down in the raging Pacific Palisades wildfires.
Jan 9, 2025 7:55 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 full list of nominations: Musicals Wicked, A Complete Unknown lead the way
- Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 will stream live on Netflix on February 23. The ceremony will be hosted by Kristen Bell, also nominated for Nobody Wants This.
Jan 9, 2025 7:29 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Pritish Nandy dies: Kareena Kapoor pays tribute to her Chameli producer; Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt offer condolences
- As a producer, Pritish Nandy made a significant impact in the early 2000s with films like Kaante, Jhankaar Beats, Chameli, and Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi.
Jan 9, 2025 6:33 AM IST
Web Series News Live Updates: Chunky Panday thought Griha Laxmi was an Ekta Kapoor show, later realised it was 'more Breaking Bad' than Balaji
- Chunky Panday talks to HT about his new show, Griha Laxmi, and his Bollywood journey of ups and downs.
Jan 9, 2025 6:24 AM IST
Entertainment Others News Live Updates: Who is Geetu Mohandas? Former actor, director of Yash's upcoming action-thriller Toxic
- Here's all you need to know about the director behind Yash's upcoming movie Toxic. The first glimpse was unveiled on the actor's birthday.
