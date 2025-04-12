Doctor says these habits can dramatically boost fertility for diabetics

Type 2 diabetes, a long-term condition arises because of elevated blood sugar levels and metabolic disorder. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Lavanya R, Fertility Specialist at Nova IVF Fertility in Bengaluru Whitefield, revealed, “Type 2 diabetes not only affects the reproductive health in men and women but also raises the rate of infertility by affecting hormonal balance and causing dysfunction of the reproductive organs. The connection between diabetes and infertility must be recognised by the individuals so that preventive medical measures can be initiated to avoid it.” You can still have a baby with type 2 diabetes. Here’s how to boost your chances.(Image by Creative Market)

Women with type 2 diabetes, beware: Your eggs could be at risk

In women, type 2 diabetes increases the chances of complications in pregnancy which can further result in miscarriages. Dr Lavanya R explained, “High blood sugar impacts the quality of eggs by reducing the chances of implantation. Endometrial dysfunction, which is defined as inadequate development of the uterine is another factor behind complications in pregnancy. Women with type 2 diabetes usually experience irregular menstrual cycles making it difficult for them to conceive naturally.”

Erectile dysfunction, low libido, damaged sperm: The shocking toll of diabetes on men

Talking about blood sugar and male fertility, the expert elaborated, “Type 2 diabetes usually decreases the quality and quantity of sperm and reduces motility and abnormal morphology. It also causes Erectile dysfunction (ED) leading to poor erection and impacting the nerves and blood vessels. In addition, diabetes can lead to low testosterone levels, which decreases Libido and sperm production. Type 2 diabetes also damages sperm DNA resulting in a decrease in fertilization and increasing the miscarriage rates.”

The fertility fix for diabetics

According to Dr Lavanya R, physical activities like yoga, walking and swimming can help maintain and balance chronic stress, weight management, overall reproductive health and increase fertility rates. She advised, “People with type 2 diabetes must give up smoking and alcohol to improve their reproductive health. People who are planning to conceive and have type 2 diabetes should seek a fertility specialist's help because this can reduce the chances of infertility and can help women conceive naturally by providing them with proper care for normal delivery. Early detection helps in early treatment and will probably help both men and women by giving them emotional support.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.