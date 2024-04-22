Edit Profile
    Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today April 22, 2024: Mira Rajput shares picture of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's baby shower cake. Is it a girl?

    Apr 22, 2024 7:08 AM IST
    Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for April 22, 2024.
    Follow all the updates here:
    Bollywood News Live Updates: Mira Rajput shares picture of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's baby shower cake. Is it a girl?

    • Actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal hosted a close-knit baby shower on Sunday. Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput was in attendance.
    Apr 22, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Entertainment Others News Live Updates: Victoria Beckham hits 50 dancing in Spice Girls's ‘Stop’, David is just awestruck

    • David Beckham is in ‘aww’ as Spice Girls bring back '90s nostalgia at Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party.
    Apr 22, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Bollywood News Live Updates: Rajkummar Rao opens up on playing real-life character in Srikanth: 'There's more hunger in me'

    • Rajkummar Rao opened up about taking on challenging roles in his career. The actor shared that he keeps his focus only on the character and the story.
    Apr 22, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Bollywood News Live Updates: Manushi Chhillar breaks silence on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's box office failure: ‘I have made my peace with it'

    • Manushi Chhillar recently opened up on the box office debacle of her action-thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, also starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.
