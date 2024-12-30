Live
Entertainment News Live Today December 30, 2024: When BTS' Kim Taehyung revealed he was hurt by people treating him as ‘valuable asset and not a friend’
Dec 30, 2024 6:26 AM IST
Latest entertainment news on December 30, 2024: BTS V aka Kim Taehyung was born on December 29, 1995.
Music News Live Updates: When BTS' Kim Taehyung revealed he was hurt by people treating him as ‘valuable asset and not a friend’
- Kim Taehyung had also spoken about BTS, calling it a “truly positive group and all eager to unconditionally support each other”.
Dec 30, 2024 6:22 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Kangana Ranaut says hard-working women in Himachal are ‘equal or better looking’ than her, Preity Zinta, Yami Gautam
- MP of Mandi-actor Kangana Ranaut penned a note talking about how she believes ‘women working in fields’ deserve more ‘hype’.
Dec 30, 2024 6:19 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Kalki 2898 AD, Stree 2, Moana, to Inside Out 2: Highest grossing Bollywood and Hollywood films of 2024
- Bollywood and Hollywood witnessed an extraordinary year in 2024, with a lineup of films that combined impactful storytelling with star power.
Dec 30, 2024 5:12 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Liam Payne’s friend and waiter charged in connection to death with multiple others in Argentina: Report
- Five individuals face charges related to Liam Payne's death in Argentina, including friend Roger Nores for negligent homicide.
