Live
Entertainment News Live Today January 1, 2025: Most anticipated movies of 2025: Captain America: Brave New World, Superman, Jurassic World Rebirth and more
Jan 1, 2025 12:38 AM IST
Entertainment News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for January 1, 2025.
Latest entertainment news on January 1, 2025: Here are 2025's most anticipated movies
Entertainment News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 1, 2025 12:38 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Most anticipated movies of 2025: Captain America: Brave New World, Superman, Jurassic World Rebirth and more
- Here's a look at some of the most anticipated movies set to hit the theatres in 2025
News entertainment Entertainment News Live Today January 1, 2025: Most anticipated movies of 2025: Captain America: Brave New World, Superman, Jurassic World Rebirth and more