Live

Entertainment News Live Today January 1, 2025: Most anticipated movies of 2025: Captain America: Brave New World, Superman, Jurassic World Rebirth and more

By

Entertainment News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for January 1, 2025.