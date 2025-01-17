Live

Entertainment News Live Today January 17, 2025: David Lynch, writer-filmmaker whose works include Mulholland Drive and Twin Peaks, dies at 78

By

Entertainment News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for January 17, 2025.