Live

Entertainment News Live Today January 2, 2025: Angelina Jolie's kids wanted her to defend herself in 8-year divorce battle; Brad Pitt source counters with winery sale

By

Entertainment News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for January 2, 2025.