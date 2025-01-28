Live
Entertainment News Live Today January 28, 2025: Hal & Harper review: Lili Reinhart shines in Cooper Raiff's absorbing and intimate family portrait
Jan 28, 2025 6:19 AM IST
Entertainment News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for January 28, 2025.
Latest entertainment news on January 28, 2025: Cooper Raiff and Lili Reinhart play siblings in the new series Hal & Harper.
Entertainment News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 28, 2025 6:19 AM IST
Web Series News Live Updates: Hal & Harper review: Lili Reinhart shines in Cooper Raiff's absorbing and intimate family portrait
- HT at Sundance | Hal & Harper finds director Cooper Raiff thoughtfully tackling a family's complex dynamics over the course of many years.
Jan 28, 2025 6:13 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Sooraj Barjatya on working with Salman Khan again: ‘It’s on the card, creating a fresh Prem for him’
- In an interview with Hindustan Times, filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya opens up about foraying into the OTT space with Bada Naam Karenge, and working with Salman Khan.
News entertainment Entertainment News Live Today January 28, 2025: Hal & Harper review: Lili Reinhart shines in Cooper Raiff's absorbing and intimate family portrait