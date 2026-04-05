Man who ‘lost 12 kg in 2 months’ shares his exact diet plan, says he ate the same 4 meals daily
Want to lose weight? This man ate the same four meals daily and lost around 12 kilos in two months. Here’s a breakdown of his diet plan.
Losing weight is a challenging journey, and most people give up in the first few weeks because of a lack of results, the same boring exercises, and bland meals. But this man, Eshaan Karde, lost 12 kilos in two months by having the same four meals daily.
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In an Instagram post dated March 3, 2026, Eshaan shared his diet plan that helped me lose 12 kgs in two months. He went from 82 kg to 70 kg by sticking to a similar routine and diet plan every day for two months. His transformation journey is truly inspiring for those who are willing to lose weight and achieve their desired shape. Here’s the breakdown of Eshaan’s diet plan.
Eshaan said, “I followed this diet with 80–90% consistency and on busy days, I swapped lunch with protein-rich chicken wraps / rice bowls.” “No cheat meals — no sugar, no chips, no biscuits,” he added.
Breakfast
Breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day because it gives the body the necessary energy to work all day long. Thus, it is important to get the right nutrients in the morning. He ensured to have protein in his diet along with enough carbs and fats for energy. Here’s Eshaan’s breakfast meal:
• 1 scoop whey protein
• Protein oats
• 150ml milk
(35g protein | 35g carbs | 8g fats)
Lunch
After breakfast, lunch is another important meal of the day, which should be balanced with all the nutrients. Eshaan ensured to consume more protein, carbs, and fats in lunch as compared to breakfast. Here’s his lunch meal:
• 200g chicken breast (or paneer)
• 2 rotis
• Light gravy + salad
(50g protein | 45–50g carbs | 10–12g fats)
Evening snack
Most people get diverted from their diet plan during the snacking hours. But rather than any fried or junk food, Eshaan smartly planned his evening meal as well. His evening snacks also gave him enough protein, carbs, and fats. Here’s Eshaan's evening snack:
• 1 fruit
• Handful of dry fruits
• 5 egg whites
(22–24g protein | 25g carbs | 8g fats)
Dinner
Dinner is the last meal of the day, and to keep it light yet fulfilling, Eshaan reduced the carbs and fats, but kept enough protein in this meal. Here’s Eshaan’s dinner meal:
• 200g chicken / paneer salad
(45g protein | 5g carbs | 8g fats)
He shared that there are three main nutrients our body needs. For non-vegetarians, he shared how many nutrients one can get.
Total Macros (Chicken Version)
~150–155g protein
~110–120g carbs
~35–40g fats
~1400–1500 kcal energy
For vegetarians, he shared how many nutrients one can get.
Total Macros (Paneer Version)
~130–135g protein
~110–120g carbs
~90–95g fats
~1700–1800 kcal energy
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media.HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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