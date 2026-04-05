Man who ‘lost 12 kg in 2 months’ shares his exact diet plan, says he ate the same 4 meals daily

Losing weight is a challenging journey, and most people give up in the first few weeks because of a lack of results, the same boring exercises, and bland meals. But this man, Eshaan Karde, lost 12 kilos in two months by having the same four meals daily. Enough quantities of protein, fats, and carbs in routine can help me lose weight. (Unsplash)

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In an Instagram post dated March 3, 2026, Eshaan shared his diet plan that helped me lose 12 kgs in two months. He went from 82 kg to 70 kg by sticking to a similar routine and diet plan every day for two months. His transformation journey is truly inspiring for those who are willing to lose weight and achieve their desired shape. Here’s the breakdown of Eshaan’s diet plan.

Eshaan said, “I followed this diet with 80–90% consistency and on busy days, I swapped lunch with protein-rich chicken wraps / rice bowls.” “No cheat meals — no sugar, no chips, no biscuits,” he added.