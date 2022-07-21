Workout regimes for people with diabetes during monsoon

The holistic diabetes management therapy suggests people with diabetes to adhere to proper treatment, find a balanced and nutritional diet and build a regular exercise routine. Physical activity is a crucial element for diabetes care and strength training can help build muscle and decrease the risk of low blood sugar level during exercise in people with type 1 diabetes.

As per American Diabetes Association, workout with weights also comes with additional health benefits such as it strengthens bones, lowers blood pressure and cholesterol, weight loss, and reduced risk of heart diseases. During monsoon, it becomes difficult for people with diabetes to focus on or continue with their exercise routines but to ensure continuity, people with diabetes should try indoor workout routines by consulting their doctors, especially exercises that help boost energy and maintain appropriate blood sugar levels.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mudit Sabharwal, Director and Consultant Diabetologist at Diabcura Healthcare and Dharma Diabetes & Metabolic Clinics, shared, “People with diabetes often find it challenging to exercise regularly and with monsoons it is easier to neglect. To maintain their blood sugar levels, they need to make small efforts by building an indoor workout routine. By following a healthy diet and by exercising regularly, people with diabetes can see a positive change in their blood pressure and blood cholesterol levels too.”

Learning about your blood sugar changes is important for people with diabetes to manage their condition better. Monitoring blood sugar levels before and after a workout can help them understand the benefits of exercising regularly but consult your doctor before starting any new fitness activity.

Dr Mudit Sabharwal suggested a few indoor exercises which can followed:

1. Wall push ups - Face the wall and place your palms flat at shoulder width apart; Maintaining a firm plank stance with your torso straight, bend your elbows to drop your chest toward the wall. Slowly push back and straighten your arms.

2. Side raises - You can either sit or stand with your hands at your sides and a weight in each hand. Gently raising both arms to the side, elbows bent slightly, until they reach shoulder height in a “T” shape. Gradually lower your arms back down and repeat.

3. Chair raises - Sit close to the front of a chair, ensure it is safe. Cross your arms across your chest and lean back. Your arms should be straight in front of you as you sit up straight and stand up. Return to your sitting position and repeat the exercise

4. Bicep curls - With your arms at your sides and your palms facing in, hold a weight in each hand. With the palm facing you, bend one arm to transfer the weight to your shoulder. Repeat with the opposite arm as you come back down.

5. Triceps extensions - Bring your arm up over your head so that your elbow is pointing up towards the ceiling while holding a weight in one hand that is pointing down at the floor behind you. To prevent your elbow from getting hurt during the movement, use your other hand to hold your arm still. To lift the weight above your head, extend your arm straight. Ascend once more. Use the opposite arm to repeat.

This simple workout routine can help increase the overall strength and help better manage diabetes. Consulting your diabetologist beforehand is important so as to understand what works best for you. Remember to check your blood sugar levels continuously while you work out, this can help make necessary changes to the exercise routine and find better techniques.