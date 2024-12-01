Edit Profile
Sunday, Dec 1, 2024
    Entertainment News Live Today December 1, 2024: Suhana Khan can't keep calm as Dua Lipa performs viral mashup of Levitating, Shah Rukh's Woh Ladki Jo at Mumbai show

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 1, 2024 7:27 AM IST
    Entertainment News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for December 1, 2024.
    Latest entertainment news on December 1, 2024: Suhana Khan shared a video of Dua Lipa performing Levitating, Shah Rukh Khan's Wo Ladki Jo mashup.
    Entertainment News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 1, 2024 7:27 AM IST

    Music News Live Updates: Suhana Khan can't keep calm as Dua Lipa performs viral mashup of Levitating, Shah Rukh's Woh Ladki Jo at Mumbai show

    • Dua Lipa's show was attended by many celebrities, including Radhika Merchant, Ranvir Shorey, Namrata Shirodkar, and Sitara Ghattamaneni among others.

    Dec 1, 2024 6:19 AM IST

    Bollywood News Live Updates: Ananya Panday reveals she was ‘traumatised’ watching dad Chunky Panday’s films for this reason

    • Ananya Panday shared that she had stopped watching dad Chunky Panday's films as a child. The actor was last seen in CTRL.

    Dec 1, 2024 6:15 AM IST

    Bollywood News Live Updates: Priyanka Chopra's brother is ‘collateral damage’ of her success, says mom Madhu Chopra: I see him struggling every day

    • Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra, said that her son, Siddharth Chopra, had to grow up on his own as the rest of the family was busy with their own work.

