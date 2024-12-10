Edit Profile
    Entertainment News Live Today December 10, 2024: Jay-Z rape lawsuit: Rapper allegedly demanded this singer to ‘get plastic surgery’ after Roc Nation deal

    By Anonymous
    Dec 10, 2024 12:01 AM IST
    Latest entertainment news on December 10, 2024: Singer M.I.A. was first signed to Jay-Z's label, Roc Nation in May 2012. She quit in December 2013 as her ties with the agency soured over a documentary issue.
    Latest entertainment news on December 10, 2024: Singer M.I.A. was first signed to Jay-Z's label, Roc Nation in May 2012. She quit in December 2013 as her ties with the agency soured over a documentary issue.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 10, 2024 12:01 AM IST

    Music News Live Updates: Jay-Z rape lawsuit: Rapper allegedly demanded this singer to ‘get plastic surgery’ after Roc Nation deal

    • As Jay-Z has been accused of raping a minor girl along with Diddy, a former Roc Nation artist claims that the label founder asked her to go under the knife.

