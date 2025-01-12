Live
Entertainment News Live Today January 12, 2025: Disney donates $15M to LA fire relief and rebuilding efforts: ‘It was here that Walt Disney chose to make his home’
A burning home during the Eaton fire in the Altadena area of Los Angeles county, California on January 8.
Hollywood News Live Updates: Disney donates $15M to LA fire relief and rebuilding efforts: ‘It was here that Walt Disney chose to make his home’
- In the wake of the ongoing wildfires pummeling Los Angeles, the Walt Disney Company said it would help support organisations offering services on the ground.
Jan 12, 2025 7:21 AM IST
Telugu Cinema News Live Updates: Rashmika Mandanna shares health update after sustaining leg injury, apologises to her film directors for delay. See post
- Rashmika Mandanna is in "hop mode for the next few months or God only knows". She added she will be hopping her way back to Thama, Sikandar, Kubera sets.
Jan 12, 2025 6:55 AM IST
Web Series News Live Updates: 2024 KBS Drama Awards winners: At 90, veteran star oldest actor to bag Daesang; Kim Jung Hyun, Im Soo Hyang & others
- The past year's KBS Drama Awards, aired on January 11, showered K-pop idols-turned-actors Kim Myung Soo, Park Ji Hoon, Ham Eunjung and Yeonwoo with extra love.
Jan 12, 2025 6:19 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Kiran Rao ‘tortured’ Aamir Khan while shooting Dhobi Ghat: I could snap at him because he is my husband
- Kiran Rao recalled that Aamir Khan asked her to treat him like any other actor on set, and take his suggestions while working on Dhobi Ghat.
Jan 12, 2025 6:14 AM IST
Telugu Cinema News Live Updates: Nidhhi Agerwal says her HHVM contract prevented her from signing films: ‘I had to be available when Pawan Kalyan was’
- Nidhhi Agerwal spoke in a recent podcast about why she hasn't signed more films beyond Hari Hara Veera Mallu and The Raja Saab.
