Entertainment News Live Today January 24, 2025: Emilia Pérez leads Oscar nominations with 13 nods, Wicked and The Brutalist follow closely with 10 each
Jan 24, 2025 3:03 AM IST
Latest entertainment news on January 24, 2025: This image released by Netflix shows Karla Sofía Gascón as Emilia Pérez in a scene from "Emilia Pérez." (Shanna Besson/Netflix via AP)
Hollywood News Live Updates: Emilia Pérez leads Oscar nominations with 13 nods, Wicked and The Brutalist follow closely with 10 each
- Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Pérez, a Spanish-language, French-made film, dominated the nominations with a leading 13 nominations
Jan 24, 2025 2:27 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Billy Ray Cyrus' son issues heartbreaking plea after performance at Trump's inaugural ball: ‘Sadly the man…’
- Trace Cyrus revealed that his sisters, Noah, Brandi, and Miley Cyrus, have been “genuinely worried” for his father, Billy Ray Cyrus for years.
