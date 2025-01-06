Edit Profile
New Delhi110C
Sunday, Jan 5, 2025
    Entertainment News Live Today January 6, 2025: Zenshu Episode 1 Review: When Isekai is your remedy for burnout

    By HT News Desk
    Jan 6, 2025 1:05 AM IST
    Entertainment News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for January 6, 2025.
    Latest entertainment news on January 6, 2025: Zenshu Episode 1, "First Stroke," premiered on Crunchyroll on January 5, 2025.
    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 6, 2025 1:05 AM IST

    Anime News Live Updates: Zenshu Episode 1 Review: When Isekai is your remedy for burnout

    • Zenshu Episode 1 introduces the protagonist's inner turmoil a as she claws through an all too familiar reality that finds comfort in escapism of sorts.
