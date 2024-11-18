Live
Entertainment News Live Today November 18, 2024: Arjun Kapoor reveals what he discusses with his family at dinner table
Nov 18, 2024 6:26 AM IST
Entertainment News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for November 18, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on November 18, 2024: On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is basking in the appreciation coming his way for the success of Singham Again,
Entertainment News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Nov 18, 2024 6:26 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Arjun Kapoor reveals what he discusses with his family at dinner table
- Arjun Kapoor’s dad, Boney Kapoor, is a filmmaker, and his sisters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, are also busy carving their own path in the world of acting.
News entertainment Entertainment News Live Today November 18, 2024: Arjun Kapoor reveals what he discusses with his family at dinner table