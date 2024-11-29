Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi120C
Friday, Nov 29, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Entertainment News Live Today November 29, 2024: JLo's love for Ben Affleck, his kids and the holiday season could lead to blended family special celebrations after all

    By HT News Desk
    Nov 29, 2024 6:47 AM IST
    Entertainment News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for November 29, 2024.
    Latest entertainment news on November 29, 2024: US actress Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck arrive for a special screening of "Marry Me" at the Directors Guild of America (DGA) in Los Angeles, February 8, 2022.
    Latest entertainment news on November 29, 2024: US actress Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck arrive for a special screening of "Marry Me" at the Directors Guild of America (DGA) in Los Angeles, February 8, 2022.

    Entertainment News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 29, 2024 6:47 AM IST

    Hollywood News Live Updates: JLo's love for Ben Affleck, his kids and the holiday season could lead to blended family special celebrations after all

    • Jennifer Lopez is reportedly determined not to let her divorce from Ben Affleck sabotage the affectionate ties she and her kids share with his children.

    Nov 29, 2024 6:28 AM IST

    Bollywood News Live Updates: Arjun Kapoor on bond with Janhvi and Khushi: ‘I am better off having them in my life’

    • In the interview, Arjun Kapoor mentions that Janhvi has seen his vulnerable side and stood by him during his difficult times.

    Nov 29, 2024 6:14 AM IST

    Web Series News Live Updates: OTT releases to watch this week: Lucky Baskhar, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, The Trun and more

    • OTT releases to watch this week: From Dulquer Salmaan's Telugu crime thriller to a diamond heist saga starring Avinash Tiwary, this week's releases have range!

    Nov 29, 2024 5:47 AM IST

    Music News Live Updates: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to ‘break engagement news’ during private Thanksgiving with family

    • Having enjoyed a strong relationship since last summer, Taylor and Travis are eager to make it official, with hopes of a June wedding on the cards.

    News entertainment Entertainment News Live Today November 29, 2024: JLo's love for Ben Affleck, his kids and the holiday season could lead to blended family special celebrations after all
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes