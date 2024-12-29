Live
Entertainment News Live Today December 29, 2024: Jameela Jamil rips Hollywood amid ‘era of Ozempic heroin chic’ after eating disorder battle
Dec 29, 2024 12:01 AM IST
Entertainment News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for December 29, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on December 29, 2024: Jameela Jamil poses for photographers upon arrival at the Glamour Women of the Year awards on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Entertainment News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 29, 2024 12:01 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Jameela Jamil rips Hollywood amid ‘era of Ozempic heroin chic’ after eating disorder battle
- The scathing post also included a photo of herself “pretending to eat a chocolate” at the “height” of her “anorexia” battle
Dec 29, 2024 12:00 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Jennifer Lopez sticks out her tongue at paps as she enjoys drinks with Yellowstone star Kevin Costner
- Jennifer Lopez is notably a huge fan of the hit drama series Yellowstone
News entertainment Entertainment News Live Today December 29, 2024: Jameela Jamil rips Hollywood amid ‘era of Ozempic heroin chic’ after eating disorder battle