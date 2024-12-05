Edit Profile
Wednesday, Dec 4, 2024
    Entertainment News Live Today December 5, 2024: Matty Healy apologises after threatening to 'slap' Azealia Banks ‘so hard’ over Charli XCX diss

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 5, 2024 12:00 AM IST
    Entertainment News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for December 5, 2024.
    • Healy apologised for a heated comment after Azealia Banks criticised Charlie XCX. Banks rejected the apology, citing his controversial views on women of color.

