Live

Entertainment News Live Today January 7, 2025: Aaman Devgn says he was nervous while working with uncle Ajay Devgn: ‘I was not seeing the character’

By

Entertainment News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for January 7, 2025.