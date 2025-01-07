Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi110C
Tuesday, Jan 7, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Entertainment News Live Today January 7, 2025: Aaman Devgn says he was nervous while working with uncle Ajay Devgn: ‘I was not seeing the character’

    By HT News Desk
    Jan 7, 2025 6:20 AM IST
    Entertainment News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for January 7, 2025.
    Latest entertainment news on January 7, 2025: Aaman Devgn is making his Bollywood debut with Azaad.
    Latest entertainment news on January 7, 2025: Aaman Devgn is making his Bollywood debut with Azaad.

    Entertainment News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 7, 2025 6:20 AM IST

    Bollywood News Live Updates: Aaman Devgn says he was nervous while working with uncle Ajay Devgn: ‘I was not seeing the character’

    • Abhishek Kapoor’s period drama Azaad will also introduce Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani. It is slated to release on January 17.
    Read the full story here

    Jan 7, 2025 6:18 AM IST

    Telugu Cinema News Live Updates: Ram Charan talks about fatherhood, says he will reveal daughter Klin Kaara's face only on one condition

    • Ram Charan talks about life after becoming a father, reveals when he will show daughter Klin Kaara's face to the world. 
    Read the full story here

    Jan 7, 2025 6:12 AM IST

    Hollywood News Live Updates: Bennifer 2.0 officially over: Ben Affleck, JLo's divorce settlement reveals who's walking away with what after no prenup

    • Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have reportedly finalised the terms of their upcoming divorce settlement, revealing asset division during their 2-year marriage.
    Read the full story here

    News entertainment Entertainment News Live Today January 7, 2025: Aaman Devgn says he was nervous while working with uncle Ajay Devgn: ‘I was not seeing the character’
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes