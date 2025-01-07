Live
Entertainment News Live Today January 7, 2025: Aaman Devgn says he was nervous while working with uncle Ajay Devgn: ‘I was not seeing the character’
Jan 7, 2025 6:20 AM IST
Entertainment News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here.
Latest entertainment news on January 7, 2025: Aaman Devgn is making his Bollywood debut with Azaad.
Bollywood News Live Updates: Aaman Devgn says he was nervous while working with uncle Ajay Devgn: ‘I was not seeing the character’
- Abhishek Kapoor’s period drama Azaad will also introduce Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani. It is slated to release on January 17.
Telugu Cinema News Live Updates: Ram Charan talks about fatherhood, says he will reveal daughter Klin Kaara's face only on one condition
- Ram Charan talks about life after becoming a father, reveals when he will show daughter Klin Kaara's face to the world.
Hollywood News Live Updates: Bennifer 2.0 officially over: Ben Affleck, JLo's divorce settlement reveals who's walking away with what after no prenup
- Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have reportedly finalised the terms of their upcoming divorce settlement, revealing asset division during their 2-year marriage.
