Live
Entertainment News Live Today November 22, 2024: Angelina Jolie makes rare comment about her kids, says motherhood is…
Nov 22, 2024 3:15 AM IST
Entertainment News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for November 22, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on November 22, 2024: HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: (L-R) Angelina Jolie and Knox Jolie-Pitt attend the 2024 Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 17, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Entertainment News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Nov 22, 2024 3:15 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Angelina Jolie makes rare comment about her kids, says motherhood is…
- Jolie's rare comment about her children comes just days after she was joined by Knox at the 2024 Governors Awards.
News entertainment Entertainment News Live Today November 22, 2024: Angelina Jolie makes rare comment about her kids, says motherhood is…