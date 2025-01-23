Live
Entertainment News Live Today January 23, 2025: Jason Aldean defends Carrie Underwood after Trump's inauguration performance mishap, ‘That's a big move’
Jan 23, 2025 12:05 AM IST
Entertainment News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for January 23, 2025.
Latest entertainment news on January 23, 2025: Jason Aldean backed Carrie Underwood following her Inauguration Day performance mishap
Entertainment News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 23, 2025 12:05 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Jason Aldean defends Carrie Underwood after Trump's inauguration performance mishap, ‘That's a big move’
- Jason Aldean called the opportunity to perform for Trump “a whole different ball game” as he hailed Carrie Underwood's Inauguration Day a cappella performance
News entertainment Entertainment News Live Today January 23, 2025: Jason Aldean defends Carrie Underwood after Trump's inauguration performance mishap, ‘That's a big move’