Entertainment News Live Today November 23, 2024: Lindsay Lohan reveals she told Disney CEO to pay her ‘double’ for her roles in Parent Trap
Nov 23, 2024 12:46 AM IST
Latest entertainment news on November 23, 2024: NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Lindsay Lohan attends the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2025 Runway Show at The Shed on September 10, 2024 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images fir Michael Kors/AFP (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Hollywood News Live Updates: Lindsay Lohan reveals she told Disney CEO to pay her ‘double’ for her roles in Parent Trap
- “I was so young, I don’t even know how I thought to say this but I’ll never forget what I said,” Lohan said of her witty response at the age of 12.
Nov 23, 2024 12:02 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Church fears Liam Payne's army of fans will turn grave robbers ‘to take items’ left in his honour
- Church elders are reportedly fearing grave robbers will add to Liam Payne's grieving parents' pain by pilfering mementos from his resting place.
