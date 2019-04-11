Congress to suffer 5-0 whitewash, says Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Rawat
In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party had won all the five seats in Uttarakhand.lok sabha elections Updated: Apr 11, 2019 14:19 IST
Dehradun
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday said he was expecting a 5-0 whitewash of the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections.
“I am expecting a 5-0 whitewash of (the) Congress. We will repeat the feat of 2014,” said Rawat after casting his vote along with his family members at the Defence Colony area in the Haridwar parliamentary constituency.
In 2014, the BJP won all the five seats in the state.
Several top BJP and Congress leaders also voted. “We will win with a huge margin,” stated BJP President Ajay Bhatt, who voted at Ranikhet in Almora district.
After visiting a number of polling booths in Dehradun city, Congress state unit chief Pritam Singh, who is pitted against Maharani Rajyalaksmi Shah in Tehri seat, claimed that his party will win all the five seats in the state.
“After reading the mood of the people, I can say with confidence that (the) Congress will sweep in Uttarakhand,” said Singh.
First Published: Apr 11, 2019 12:06 IST