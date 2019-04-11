Lok Sabha election 2019: Arunachal Pradesh is voting on both seats in first phase
Seven candidates, including one woman, are contesting from the Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat, while five are contesting from the Arunachal East parliamentary constituency.lok sabha elections Updated: Apr 11, 2019 14:07 IST
New Delhi
Arunachal Pradesh West and Arunachal Pradesh East parliamentary constituencies are polling on Thursday in the first phase of Lok Sabha election 2019.
The northeastern state’s 57 assembly constituencies are also witnessing elections simultaneously.
Seven candidates, including one woman, are contesting from the Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat, while five are contesting from the Arunachal East parliamentary constituency. As many as 181 candidates are in the fray in the assembly elections and 11 of them are women.
Also read:All you need to know about Arunachal Pradesh
The BJP has fielded its candidates in all the 57 assembly seats while the Congress is contesting in 46 seats, the NPP in 30 seats, JD(U) in 15 constituencies, JD(S) 12, PPA 9 and the All India Party (AIP) in one seat. Eleven independents are also contesting the assembly polls in the state.
The ruling BJP has already won three assembly seats unopposed - Kento Jini from Along East constituency in West Siang district, Taba Tedir from Yachuli seat in Lower Subansiri district and Phurpa Tsering from Dirang seat in West Kameng district.
Union junior home minister Kiren Rijiju is facing former state chief minister and Congress leader Nabam Tuki in Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat. The constituency has not returned the incumbent in the last three polls.
The two-time member of Parliament from Arunachal West seat, Rijiju has emerged as one of the most important faces of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the northeast since his appointment as the Union minister.
Also read:BJP’s face in northeast Kiren Rijiju faces ex-CM
Jarjum Ete, a popular woman politician who resigned from the Congress, is contesting on a Janata Dal(Secular) ticket.
Arunachal East, a Congress stronghold from where it has won seven times since the Lok Sabha election in the state in 1977, is witnessing a contest between the grand old party’s James Lowangcha Wanglat and BJP’s Tapir Gao. Bandey Mili of the Janata Dal(Secular) and Mongol Yomso of the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) - along with independent candidate C C Singpho are the three other candidates.
The votes will be counted on May 23.
|Constituency
|Sitting MP
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|Bishnu Pada Ray, BJP
|Andhra Pradesh
|Araku
|Kothapalli Geetha, YSRC
|Srikakulam
|Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, TDP
|Vizianagaram
|Pusapati Ashok Gajapati Raju, TDP
|Visakhapatnam
|Kambhampati Hari Babu, BJP
|Anakapalli
|Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, TDP (Now with YSRCP)
|Kakinada
|Thota Narasimham, TDP
|Amalapuram
|Pandula Ravindra Babu, TDP (Joined YSRCP in Feb 2019)
|Rajahmundry
|Murali Mohan, TDP
|Narasapuram
|Gokaraju Gangaraju, BJP
|Eluru
|Maganti Venkateswara Rao, TDP
|Machilipatnam
|Konakalla Narayana Rao, TDP
|Vijayawada
|Kesineni Srinivas, TDP
|Guntur
|Jayadev Galla, TDP
|Narasaraopet
|Rayapati Sambasiva Rao, TDP
|Bapatla
|Maluadri Sriram, TDP
|Ongole
|YV Subba Reddy, YSRCP
|Nandyal
|S P Y Reddy, YSRCP
|Kurnool
|Butta Renuka, YSRCP
|Anantapur
|JC Diwakar Reddy, TDP
|Hindupur
|Kristappa Nimmala, TDP
|Kadapa
|Avinash Reddy, YSRCP
|Nellore
|Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy, YSRCP
|Tirupati
|Varaprasad Rao Velagapalli, YSRCP
|Rajampet
|PV Midhun Reddy, YSRCP
|Chittoor
|Naramalli Sivaprasad, TDP
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Arunachal Pradesh West
|Kiren Rijiju, BJP
|Arunachal Pradesh East
|Ninong Ering, Congress
|Assam
|Tezpur
|Ram Prasad Sarmah, BJP
|Kaliabor
|Gaurav Gogoi, Congress
|Jorhat
|Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, BJP
|Dibrugarh
|Rameswar Teli, BJP
|Lakhimpur
|Pradan Baruah, BJP
|Bihar
|Aurangabad
|Sushil Kumar Singh, BJP
|Gaya
|Hari Manjhi, BJP
|Nawada
|Giriraj Singh, BJP
|Jamui
|Chirag Paswan, LJP
|Chhattisgarh
|Bastar
|Dinesh Kashyap, BJP
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Baramulla
|Muzaffar Hussain Baig, PDP
|Jammu
|Jugal Kishore, BJP
|Lakshadweep
|Lakshadweep
|Mohammed Faizal PP, NCP
|Maharashtra
|Wardha
|Ramdas Chandrabhanji Tadas, BJP
|Ramtek
|Krupal Balaji Tumane, Shiv Sena
|Nagpur
|Nitin Gadkar, BJP
|Bhandara-Gondiya
|Madhukarrao Yashwantrao Kukde, NCP
|Gadchiroli-Chimur
|Ashok Nete, BJP
|Chandrapur
|Ahir Hansraj Gangaram, BJP
|Yavatmal-Washim
|Gawali Bhavana Pundlikrao, Shiv Sena
|Constituency
|Sitting MP
|Manipur
|Outer Manipur
|Thangso Baite, Congress
|Meghalaya
|Shillong
|Vincent H Pala, Congress
|Tura
|Vacant, After Congrad Sangma became chief minister
|Mizoram
|Mizoram
|CL Ruala, Congress
|Nagaland
|Nagaland
|Tokheho Yepthomi, NDPP
|Odisha
|Kalahandi
|Arka Keshari Deo, BJD
|Nabarangpur
|Balabhadra Majhi, BJD
|Berhampur
|Sidhant Mohapatra, BJP
|Koraput
|Jhina Hikaka, BJD
|Sikkim
|Sikkim
|Prem Nath Rai, SDF
|Telangana
|Adilabad
|Godam Nagesh, TRS
|Peddapalli
|Balka Suman, TRS
|Karimnagar
|Vinod Kumar Boinapally, TRS
|Nizamabad
|Kalvakuntla Kavitha, TRS
|Zahirabad
|B.B. Patil, TRS
|Medak
|Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao, TRS
|Malkajgiri
|Ch.Malla Reddy, TDP
|Secunderabad
|Bandaru Dattatreya, BJP
|Hyderabad
|Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM
|Chevella
|Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, TRS (resigned in 2018)
|Mahbubnagar
|AP Jithender Reddy, TRS
|Nagarkurnool
|Yellaiah Nandi, Congress
|Nalgonda
|Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Congress
|Bhongir
|Dr. Boora Narsaiah Goud, TRS
|Warangal
|Kadiyam Srihari, TRS
|Mahabubabad
|Prof. Azmeera Seetaram Naik, TRS
|Khammam
|Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, YSRCP
|Tripura
|Tripura West
|Sankar Prasad Datt, CPI(M)
|Uttar Pradesh
|Saharanpur
|Raghav Lakhanpal, BJP
|Kairana
|Tabassum Hasan, RLD
|Muzaffarnagar
|Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, BJP
|Bijnor
|Kunwar Bharatendra Singh, BJP
|Meerut
|Rajendra Agrawal, BJP
|Baghpat
|Satya Pal Singh, BJP
|Ghaziabad
|VK Singh, BJP
|GautamBuddhaNagar
|Mahesh Sharma, BJP
|Uttarakhand
|Tehri Garhwal
|Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, BJP
|Garhwal
|Maj Gen (Retd) Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri (AVSM), BJP
|Almora
|Ajay Tamta, BJP
|Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar
|Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, BJP
|Haridwar
|Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, BJP
|West Bengal
|Cooch Behar
|Partha Pratim Ray, Trinamool Congress
|Alipurduar
|Dasrath Tirkey, Trinamool Congress
First Published: Apr 11, 2019 13:07 IST