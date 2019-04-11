Today in New Delhi, India
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP’s ‘video rath’ to roll into Delhi’s unauthorised colonies, slums

Around 140 video clippings will be shown to the public as part of BJP’s Video Rath campaign in Delhi. It will also target the issue of alliance between Congress and AAP.

lok sabha elections Updated: Apr 11, 2019 14:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BJP’s 'Video Rath' was launched by its Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. (Sushil Kumar/HT PHOTO)

In order to tap voters in slum clusters and unauthorised colonies, the Delhi BJP Wednesday launched a “Video Rath” campaign. This campaign to showcase development works of the Centre will use 14 vehicles, attached with digital screens and sent to different locations.

Delhi BJP unit president Manoj Tiwari Wednesday flagged off a “Video Rath” or “Digital Rath” from the state unit office at Pant Marg. He said the campaign was not only aimed at the publicity of “allround development” of the country done by the Centre but also to make people aware of the false promises of AAP government.

Around 140 video clippings will be shown to the public as part of this campaign. It will also target the issue of alliance between Congress and AAP.

“Through video messages, we will inform the masses, especially in slum clusters and unauthorised colonies, about the lies spread by the AAP on various issues including its promise of not tying up with Congress. Dissemination of information about the Centre’s welfare schemes such as Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana among others will also be the agenda of the campaign,” Tiwari said.

Tiwari represents northeast Delhi — which has a sizable population of slum dwellers and unauthorised colonies — in the Lok Sabha. Voters of illegal colonies and slums had played a pivotal role in AAP’s landslide victory in 2015 assembly elections.

Tiwari further said the campaign would sensitise voters how the AAP government was not implementing important central government schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and 10% reservation in general category for poor in educational institutes and government jobs.

Programme convener and Delhi BJP general secretary Rajesh Bhatia said of the 14 “Video Rath”, seven were big vehicles and the others were small ones.

