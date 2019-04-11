Lok Sabha elections 2019: 18% voting in 2 hours in West Bengal constituencies
Around 50 per cent of the polling stations in the two Lok Sabha constituencies are under the watch of paramilitary personnel, besides an adequate number of state forces, to ensure a free and fair elections.lok sabha elections Updated: Apr 11, 2019 14:25 IST
Kolkata
Around 18.12 per cent of voters exercised their franchise in the first couple of hours of polling in two parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal on Thursday, an election official said.
Polling began at 7 am in Cooch Behar and Alipurduar, where a total of 34,51,883 electorate will decide the fate of 18 candidates.
Around 50 per cent of the polling stations in the two Lok Sabha constituencies are under the watch of paramilitary personnel, besides an adequate number of state forces, to ensure a free and fair elections.
However, Trinamool Congress leader and North Bengal Development Minister Rabindranath Ghosh alleged that in several booths, EVMs are malfunctioning. Ghosh claimed that it could be part of a conspiracy to manipulate votes.
Read: India votes to elect new Lok Sabha, polling underway at 91 seats in 20 states
“I have never seen such an election process ever in my life. Jut within two hours, there were so many EVMs which have been malfunctioning. It can be a part of a conspiracy. I have been calling the observers and nobody is picking up my calls,” Ghosh said.
The ruling TMC in West Bengal and the BJP are the main contenders in the two north Bengal seats, while the CPI(M)-led Left Front and the Congress are fighting to prove their existence.
Left Party constituent Forward Bloc is contesting from Cooch Behar and RSP in Alipurduar.
Read: Andhra CM Naidu slams EC, says 30 per cent EVMs not working
Cooch Behar district has the distinction of housing 51 enclaves, which became a part of India in 2015 after the exchange with Bangladesh. The enclaves have 15,000 dwellers.
Alipurduar is a reserved constituency for Scheduled Tribes, as it has a large population of adivasis who migrated to the region during the British era to work in tea gardens.
The TMC has nominated Dasarath Tirkey against John Barla of BJP in the seat. The Congress and the RSP candidates are Mohanlal Basumata and Mili Oraon, respectively.
In Cooch Behar, the TMC nominated Paresh Adhikari against BJP’s Nisith Pramanik. Piya Roy Chowdhury of the Congress and Gobinda Roy of the Forward Bloc are also in the fray.
|Constituency
|Sitting MP
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|Bishnu Pada Ray, BJP
|Andhra Pradesh
|Araku
|Kothapalli Geetha, YSRC
|Srikakulam
|Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, TDP
|Vizianagaram
|Pusapati Ashok Gajapati Raju, TDP
|Visakhapatnam
|Kambhampati Hari Babu, BJP
|Anakapalli
|Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, TDP (Now with YSRCP)
|Kakinada
|Thota Narasimham, TDP
|Amalapuram
|Pandula Ravindra Babu, TDP (Joined YSRCP in Feb 2019)
|Rajahmundry
|Murali Mohan, TDP
|Narasapuram
|Gokaraju Gangaraju, BJP
|Eluru
|Maganti Venkateswara Rao, TDP
|Machilipatnam
|Konakalla Narayana Rao, TDP
|Vijayawada
|Kesineni Srinivas, TDP
|Guntur
|Jayadev Galla, TDP
|Narasaraopet
|Rayapati Sambasiva Rao, TDP
|Bapatla
|Maluadri Sriram, TDP
|Ongole
|YV Subba Reddy, YSRCP
|Nandyal
|S P Y Reddy, YSRCP
|Kurnool
|Butta Renuka, YSRCP
|Anantapur
|JC Diwakar Reddy, TDP
|Hindupur
|Kristappa Nimmala, TDP
|Kadapa
|Avinash Reddy, YSRCP
|Nellore
|Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy, YSRCP
|Tirupati
|Varaprasad Rao Velagapalli, YSRCP
|Rajampet
|PV Midhun Reddy, YSRCP
|Chittoor
|Naramalli Sivaprasad, TDP
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Arunachal Pradesh West
|Kiren Rijiju, BJP
|Arunachal Pradesh East
|Ninong Ering, Congress
|Assam
|Tezpur
|Ram Prasad Sarmah, BJP
|Kaliabor
|Gaurav Gogoi, Congress
|Jorhat
|Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, BJP
|Dibrugarh
|Rameswar Teli, BJP
|Lakhimpur
|Pradan Baruah, BJP
|Bihar
|Aurangabad
|Sushil Kumar Singh, BJP
|Gaya
|Hari Manjhi, BJP
|Nawada
|Giriraj Singh, BJP
|Jamui
|Chirag Paswan, LJP
|Chhattisgarh
|Bastar
|Dinesh Kashyap, BJP
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Baramulla
|Muzaffar Hussain Baig, PDP
|Jammu
|Jugal Kishore, BJP
|Lakshadweep
|Lakshadweep
|Mohammed Faizal PP, NCP
|Maharashtra
|Wardha
|Ramdas Chandrabhanji Tadas, BJP
|Ramtek
|Krupal Balaji Tumane, Shiv Sena
|Nagpur
|Nitin Gadkar, BJP
|Bhandara-Gondiya
|Madhukarrao Yashwantrao Kukde, NCP
|Gadchiroli-Chimur
|Ashok Nete, BJP
|Chandrapur
|Ahir Hansraj Gangaram, BJP
|Yavatmal-Washim
|Gawali Bhavana Pundlikrao, Shiv Sena
|Constituency
|Sitting MP
|Manipur
|Outer Manipur
|Thangso Baite, Congress
|Meghalaya
|Shillong
|Vincent H Pala, Congress
|Tura
|Vacant, After Congrad Sangma became chief minister
|Mizoram
|Mizoram
|CL Ruala, Congress
|Nagaland
|Nagaland
|Tokheho Yepthomi, NDPP
|Odisha
|Kalahandi
|Arka Keshari Deo, BJD
|Nabarangpur
|Balabhadra Majhi, BJD
|Berhampur
|Sidhant Mohapatra, BJP
|Koraput
|Jhina Hikaka, BJD
|Sikkim
|Sikkim
|Prem Nath Rai, SDF
|Telangana
|Adilabad
|Godam Nagesh, TRS
|Peddapalli
|Balka Suman, TRS
|Karimnagar
|Vinod Kumar Boinapally, TRS
|Nizamabad
|Kalvakuntla Kavitha, TRS
|Zahirabad
|B.B. Patil, TRS
|Medak
|Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao, TRS
|Malkajgiri
|Ch.Malla Reddy, TDP
|Secunderabad
|Bandaru Dattatreya, BJP
|Hyderabad
|Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM
|Chevella
|Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, TRS (resigned in 2018)
|Mahbubnagar
|AP Jithender Reddy, TRS
|Nagarkurnool
|Yellaiah Nandi, Congress
|Nalgonda
|Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Congress
|Bhongir
|Dr. Boora Narsaiah Goud, TRS
|Warangal
|Kadiyam Srihari, TRS
|Mahabubabad
|Prof. Azmeera Seetaram Naik, TRS
|Khammam
|Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, YSRCP
|Tripura
|Tripura West
|Sankar Prasad Datt, CPI(M)
|Uttar Pradesh
|Saharanpur
|Raghav Lakhanpal, BJP
|Kairana
|Tabassum Hasan, RLD
|Muzaffarnagar
|Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, BJP
|Bijnor
|Kunwar Bharatendra Singh, BJP
|Meerut
|Rajendra Agrawal, BJP
|Baghpat
|Satya Pal Singh, BJP
|Ghaziabad
|VK Singh, BJP
|GautamBuddhaNagar
|Mahesh Sharma, BJP
|Uttarakhand
|Tehri Garhwal
|Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, BJP
|Garhwal
|Maj Gen (Retd) Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri (AVSM), BJP
|Almora
|Ajay Tamta, BJP
|Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar
|Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, BJP
|Haridwar
|Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, BJP
|West Bengal
|Cooch Behar
|Partha Pratim Ray, Trinamool Congress
|Alipurduar
|Dasrath Tirkey, Trinamool Congress
First Published: Apr 11, 2019 11:31 IST