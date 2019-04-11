Today in New Delhi, India
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: In Jammu and Baramulla, 33 lakh voters to seal fate of 33 candidates

The Jammu lok Sabha constituency is spread across four districts of Jammu, Samba, Poonch and Rajouri and covers 20 assembly segments while the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat comprises 15 assembly segments spread over three north Kashmir districts of Baramulla, Bandipore and Kupwara.

Updated: Apr 11, 2019 14:06 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria/ Mir Ehsan
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria/ Mir Ehsan
Hindustan Times, Jammu / Srinagar
lok sabha elections 2019,LS polls in J-K,first phase voting in J-K
People queue up outside a polling booth in Jammu to cast their votes in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, April 11, 2019.(Nitin Kanotra / HT Photo )

More than 33 lakh voters will decide the fate of 33 candidates in Jammu and Baramulla parliamentary constituencies which are voting in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on Thursday.

The high-pitch campaigning for the two constituencies ended Tuesday without any untoward incident.

In Jammu constituency, spread four districts of Jammu, Samba, Poonch and Rajouri and covering 20 assembly segments, 20,00,485 voters, including,38,497 males, 9,61,960 females and 28 belonging to the third gender, will decide the fortune of 24 candidates.

Follow live updates here

According to figures provided by Jammu and Kashmir chief electoral officer, the constituency has 2,986 persons with disability (PwD) voters and 293 VVIP (Voter Verification and Information Programme) electors.

Of the 2,740 polling stations in the constituency, 219 booths close to the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) are ‘hyper sensitive’.

Army and Border Security Force personnel have been put on a high alert along the India-Pakistan border in Samba, Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch. The election commission has kept a contingency plan ready to ensure smooth polling in the four districts. Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Jugal Kishore is seeking re-election from the seat, while the Congress has fielded its senior vice-president and former minister Raman Bhalla, who is supported by the National Conference (NC). The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has not fielded any candidates to “prevent split of secular votes.”

In 2014, Jugal had defeated Madan Lal Sharma of the Congress by over 2.50 lakh votes. However, the presence of BJP rebel and Dogra Swabhimaan Sangthan Choudhary Lal Singh as well as PoK refugee leader Rajeev Chuni in the fray may make the going tough for Jugal.

In Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, comprising 15 assembly segments spread over three north Kashmir districts of Baramulla, Bandipore and Kupwara, a three-tier security has been put in place for smooth conduct of polling.

Besides police, personnel of CRPF, ITBP, SSB and BSF have been deployed at polling stations.

Nine candidates are in fray in Baramulla. Prominent among them are Haji Farooq Ahamd Mir of the Congress, Mohammad Maqbool War of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jahangir Khan of the NPP, Abdul Qayoom Wani of the PDP and Mohammad Akbar Lone of the NC.

The constituency has 13,08,541 electors, including 6,74,417 males, 6,34,083 females and 41 belonging to the third gender.

The constituency has 7,953 PwD and 157 VVIP voters. For the smooth conduct of elections, the authorities have established 1,749 polling stations at 1,387 locations in the Baramulla constituency. As many polling stations in the constituency fall close to the LoC, the authorities have kept ready a contingency plan in consultation with the election commission. Meanwhile, the JRL has called for a strike on Thursday and asked people to stay away from the polls.

ConstituencySitting MP
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Andaman and Nicobar IslandsBishnu Pada Ray, BJP
Andhra Pradesh
ArakuKothapalli Geetha, YSRC
SrikakulamRammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, TDP
VizianagaramPusapati Ashok Gajapati Raju, TDP
VisakhapatnamKambhampati Hari Babu, BJP
AnakapalliMuttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, TDP (Now with YSRCP)
KakinadaThota Narasimham, TDP
AmalapuramPandula Ravindra Babu, TDP (Joined YSRCP in Feb 2019)
RajahmundryMurali Mohan, TDP
NarasapuramGokaraju Gangaraju, BJP
EluruMaganti Venkateswara Rao, TDP
MachilipatnamKonakalla Narayana Rao, TDP
VijayawadaKesineni Srinivas, TDP
GunturJayadev Galla, TDP
NarasaraopetRayapati Sambasiva Rao, TDP
BapatlaMaluadri Sriram, TDP
OngoleYV Subba Reddy, YSRCP
NandyalS P Y Reddy, YSRCP
KurnoolButta Renuka, YSRCP
AnantapurJC Diwakar Reddy, TDP
HindupurKristappa Nimmala, TDP
KadapaAvinash Reddy, YSRCP
NelloreMekapati Rajamohan Reddy, YSRCP
TirupatiVaraprasad Rao Velagapalli, YSRCP
RajampetPV Midhun Reddy, YSRCP
ChittoorNaramalli Sivaprasad, TDP
Arunachal Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh WestKiren Rijiju, BJP
Arunachal Pradesh EastNinong Ering, Congress
Assam
TezpurRam Prasad Sarmah, BJP
KaliaborGaurav Gogoi, Congress
JorhatKamakhya Prasad Tasa, BJP
DibrugarhRameswar Teli, BJP
LakhimpurPradan Baruah, BJP
Bihar
AurangabadSushil Kumar Singh, BJP
GayaHari Manjhi, BJP
NawadaGiriraj Singh, BJP
JamuiChirag Paswan, LJP
Chhattisgarh
BastarDinesh Kashyap, BJP
Jammu and Kashmir
BaramullaMuzaffar Hussain Baig, PDP
JammuJugal Kishore, BJP
Lakshadweep
LakshadweepMohammed Faizal PP, NCP
Maharashtra
WardhaRamdas Chandrabhanji Tadas, BJP
RamtekKrupal Balaji Tumane, Shiv Sena
NagpurNitin Gadkar, BJP
Bhandara-GondiyaMadhukarrao Yashwantrao Kukde, NCP
Gadchiroli-ChimurAshok Nete, BJP
ChandrapurAhir Hansraj Gangaram, BJP
Yavatmal-WashimGawali Bhavana Pundlikrao, Shiv Sena
ConstituencySitting MP
Manipur
Outer ManipurThangso Baite, Congress
Meghalaya
ShillongVincent H Pala, Congress
TuraVacant, After Congrad Sangma became chief minister
Mizoram
MizoramCL Ruala, Congress
Nagaland
NagalandTokheho Yepthomi, NDPP
Odisha
KalahandiArka Keshari Deo, BJD
NabarangpurBalabhadra Majhi, BJD
BerhampurSidhant Mohapatra, BJP
KoraputJhina Hikaka, BJD
Sikkim
SikkimPrem Nath Rai, SDF
Telangana
AdilabadGodam Nagesh, TRS
PeddapalliBalka Suman, TRS
KarimnagarVinod Kumar Boinapally, TRS
NizamabadKalvakuntla Kavitha, TRS
ZahirabadB.B. Patil, TRS
MedakKalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao, TRS
MalkajgiriCh.Malla Reddy, TDP
SecunderabadBandaru Dattatreya, BJP
HyderabadAsaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM
ChevellaKonda Vishweshwar Reddy, TRS (resigned in 2018)
MahbubnagarAP Jithender Reddy, TRS
NagarkurnoolYellaiah Nandi, Congress
NalgondaGutha Sukhender Reddy, Congress
BhongirDr. Boora Narsaiah Goud, TRS
WarangalKadiyam Srihari, TRS
MahabubabadProf. Azmeera Seetaram Naik, TRS
KhammamPonguleti Srinivasa Reddy, YSRCP
Tripura
Tripura WestSankar Prasad Datt, CPI(M)
Uttar Pradesh
SaharanpurRaghav Lakhanpal, BJP
KairanaTabassum Hasan, RLD
MuzaffarnagarSanjeev Kumar Balyan, BJP
BijnorKunwar Bharatendra Singh, BJP
MeerutRajendra Agrawal, BJP
BaghpatSatya Pal Singh, BJP
GhaziabadVK Singh, BJP
GautamBuddhaNagarMahesh Sharma, BJP
Uttarakhand
Tehri GarhwalMala Rajya Laxmi Shah, BJP
GarhwalMaj Gen (Retd) Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri (AVSM), BJP
AlmoraAjay Tamta, BJP
Nainital-Udhamsingh NagarBhagat Singh Koshiyari, BJP
HaridwarRamesh Pokhriyal Nishank, BJP
West Bengal
Cooch BeharPartha Pratim Ray, Trinamool Congress
AlipurduarDasrath Tirkey, Trinamool Congress

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 13:23 IST

