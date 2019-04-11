Lok Sabha Elections 2019: It’s hyper nationalism vs development agenda in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: Issues such as nationalism, internal security and terrorism, besides hints of polarisation overshadowed the local development issues of the region in the run-up to the 2019 general elections. At least 2,728,084 voters will exercise their franchise today to select their Member of Parliament from the Ghaziabad parliamentary constituency.

According to a survey by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) for Uttar Pradesh – 2018, better employment opportunities (42.82%), better hospitals/primary health centres (34.56%) and better law and order/policing (33.73%) were the top three voters’ priorities in the state.

For the rural voters of the state, the survey said that the top most priorities were agriculture loan availability (44%), electricity for agriculture (44%) and better employment opportunities (39%).

For the urban voters of the state, the top most priorities were better employment opportunities (49%), traffic congestion (43%) and water and air pollution (40%), the ADR survey said.

Among the 12 contesting candidates in Ghaziabad, only Congress’ Dolly Sharma rolled out a two-page election local manifesto in which she highlighted five points for resolution of issues such as sugarcane payment, compensation to farmers of Mandola, regularisation of illegal colonies, strengthening of school infrastructure and bringing in laws for fees regulation, besides improving law and order situation.

On the other hand, Samajwadi Party’s Suresh Bansal promised “all round development” and did not roll out any local manifesto.

“We will be working for the overall development of Ghaziabad. The main issue is of an MP who is readily available (for the people of his constituency). I will make it a point I respond even to missed calls of residents,” Bandal said.

The BJP’s General (retd) Vijay Kumar Singh in 2014 had rolled out a manifesto ahead of the general elections but he has not released a local manifesto this time.

“I have a plan for overall development of Ghaziabad and its sub-towns such as Loni, Muradnagar and Dhaulana, etc. These areas will see marked development in terms of facilities like water and roads, among others. I have a plan and will reveal it after May 23 (the day of counting),” he said.

Gen Singh, however, released a book “Mera Ghaziabad” as a report card of his works during the last tenure as an MP. The book mentions 69 different works taken up in the Ghaziabad assembly segment, 159 in Muradnagar segment, 77 in Sahibabad (including Khoda), 108 in Dhaulana and 653 works in Loni segment.

He also highlighted works and coordination for initiation of different major projects such as Metro, Hindon elevated road, rail over bridges, widening of NH-9 under Delhi-Meerut Expressway project and civil terminal at Hindon airbase, among others.

“The issues of nationalism and national security after the air strikes have assumed major popularity among voters in these elections. This appeals to the people and PM Modi has majorly contributed in bringing up the agenda. It also appeals to young and middle class voters. The development agenda has been a runner-up during campaigns,” Dr Virendra Singh, associate professor from MMH College, affiliated to Chaudhary Charan Singh University, said.

During three major election rallies in Ghaziabad, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath spoke at length over the issues of air strikes and befitting reply to Pakistan, besides hitting out at opposition parties – for allegedly seeking Muslim votes and entering into alliances for garnering votes.

Even incumbent Union home minister Rajnath Singh, during his election rally in Khoda, raised the issue of air strikes, befitting reply to Pakistan and India’s successful anti-satellite missile launch.

Even Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took on the PM during her road show in Ghaziabad, while Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav came down heavily on the BJP’s promises of “ache din”. However, the two leaders had little to say about development promises.

“Notwithstanding that the present elections are national elections and issues of nationalism and acts against terrorists need to be highlighted, the local issues should have assumed more prominence. We need schools and hospitals in trans-Hindon, besides control of pollution and provision of public transport. Any candidate selected as MP should make it a point to address these issues as well,” Colonel (retired) TP Tyagi, a resident, said.

