‘Vote wisely, for soul of India’: Rahul Gandhi appeals to voters, takes dig at govt
Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in a post on Twitter, appealed to the voters to cast their votes wisely keeping the future of the country in mind.lok sabha elections Updated: Apr 11, 2019 14:35 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a dig at the Narendra Modi government as he made an appeal to the voters to exercise their franchise “wisely”.
Gandhi posted a tweet referring to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s poll promises made in 2014 Lok Sabha elections and also to the issues on which the Congress has built its campaign against the government in the run up to the world’s biggest democratic exercise.
“No 2 Crore JOBS. No 15 Lakhs in Bank A/C. No ACCHE DIN. Instead: No JOBS. DEMONETISATION. Farmers in Pain. GABBAR SINGH TAX. Suit Boot Sarkar. RAFALE. Lies. Lies. Lies. Distrust. Violence. HATE. Fear. You vote today for the soul of India. For her future. Vote wisely,” Gandhi wrote on Twitter.
Real election updates live here
Voting for 91 Lok Sabha seats across 18 states and two Union Territories are underway with Opposition parties attempting to forge state specific alliances against the BJP-led ruling coalition for the parliamentary elections.
Gandhi led the Congress’s election campaign against the Modi government alleging that the BJP-led regime has neglected the poor, the farmers and the youth. The BJP, on the other hand, has built its Lok Sabha poll campaign alleging that the Congress, when it led the governments at the Centre, failed to deliver the promises it made to the nation.
Read all full election coverage here
Lok Sabha elections began Thursday morning with the first phase of polls. The national elections will come to an end on May 19 and the votes will be counted on May 23. The BJP hopes to win second consecutive term at the Centre while the Congress expects to return to power in the Lok Sabha polls.
|Constituency
|Sitting MP
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|Bishnu Pada Ray, BJP
|Andhra Pradesh
|Araku
|Kothapalli Geetha, YSRC
|Srikakulam
|Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, TDP
|Vizianagaram
|Pusapati Ashok Gajapati Raju, TDP
|Visakhapatnam
|Kambhampati Hari Babu, BJP
|Anakapalli
|Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, TDP (Now with YSRCP)
|Kakinada
|Thota Narasimham, TDP
|Amalapuram
|Pandula Ravindra Babu, TDP (Joined YSRCP in Feb 2019)
|Rajahmundry
|Murali Mohan, TDP
|Narasapuram
|Gokaraju Gangaraju, BJP
|Eluru
|Maganti Venkateswara Rao, TDP
|Machilipatnam
|Konakalla Narayana Rao, TDP
|Vijayawada
|Kesineni Srinivas, TDP
|Guntur
|Jayadev Galla, TDP
|Narasaraopet
|Rayapati Sambasiva Rao, TDP
|Bapatla
|Maluadri Sriram, TDP
|Ongole
|YV Subba Reddy, YSRCP
|Nandyal
|S P Y Reddy, YSRCP
|Kurnool
|Butta Renuka, YSRCP
|Anantapur
|JC Diwakar Reddy, TDP
|Hindupur
|Kristappa Nimmala, TDP
|Kadapa
|Avinash Reddy, YSRCP
|Nellore
|Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy, YSRCP
|Tirupati
|Varaprasad Rao Velagapalli, YSRCP
|Rajampet
|PV Midhun Reddy, YSRCP
|Chittoor
|Naramalli Sivaprasad, TDP
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Arunachal Pradesh West
|Kiren Rijiju, BJP
|Arunachal Pradesh East
|Ninong Ering, Congress
|Assam
|Tezpur
|Ram Prasad Sarmah, BJP
|Kaliabor
|Gaurav Gogoi, Congress
|Jorhat
|Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, BJP
|Dibrugarh
|Rameswar Teli, BJP
|Lakhimpur
|Pradan Baruah, BJP
|Bihar
|Aurangabad
|Sushil Kumar Singh, BJP
|Gaya
|Hari Manjhi, BJP
|Nawada
|Giriraj Singh, BJP
|Jamui
|Chirag Paswan, LJP
|Chhattisgarh
|Bastar
|Dinesh Kashyap, BJP
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Baramulla
|Muzaffar Hussain Baig, PDP
|Jammu
|Jugal Kishore, BJP
|Lakshadweep
|Lakshadweep
|Mohammed Faizal PP, NCP
|Maharashtra
|Wardha
|Ramdas Chandrabhanji Tadas, BJP
|Ramtek
|Krupal Balaji Tumane, Shiv Sena
|Nagpur
|Nitin Gadkar, BJP
|Bhandara-Gondiya
|Madhukarrao Yashwantrao Kukde, NCP
|Gadchiroli-Chimur
|Ashok Nete, BJP
|Chandrapur
|Ahir Hansraj Gangaram, BJP
|Yavatmal-Washim
|Gawali Bhavana Pundlikrao, Shiv Sena
|Constituency
|Sitting MP
|Manipur
|Outer Manipur
|Thangso Baite, Congress
|Meghalaya
|Shillong
|Vincent H Pala, Congress
|Tura
|Vacant, After Congrad Sangma became chief minister
|Mizoram
|Mizoram
|CL Ruala, Congress
|Nagaland
|Nagaland
|Tokheho Yepthomi, NDPP
|Odisha
|Kalahandi
|Arka Keshari Deo, BJD
|Nabarangpur
|Balabhadra Majhi, BJD
|Berhampur
|Sidhant Mohapatra, BJP
|Koraput
|Jhina Hikaka, BJD
|Sikkim
|Sikkim
|Prem Nath Rai, SDF
|Telangana
|Adilabad
|Godam Nagesh, TRS
|Peddapalli
|Balka Suman, TRS
|Karimnagar
|Vinod Kumar Boinapally, TRS
|Nizamabad
|Kalvakuntla Kavitha, TRS
|Zahirabad
|B.B. Patil, TRS
|Medak
|Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao, TRS
|Malkajgiri
|Ch.Malla Reddy, TDP
|Secunderabad
|Bandaru Dattatreya, BJP
|Hyderabad
|Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM
|Chevella
|Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, TRS (resigned in 2018)
|Mahbubnagar
|AP Jithender Reddy, TRS
|Nagarkurnool
|Yellaiah Nandi, Congress
|Nalgonda
|Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Congress
|Bhongir
|Dr. Boora Narsaiah Goud, TRS
|Warangal
|Kadiyam Srihari, TRS
|Mahabubabad
|Prof. Azmeera Seetaram Naik, TRS
|Khammam
|Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, YSRCP
|Tripura
|Tripura West
|Sankar Prasad Datt, CPI(M)
|Uttar Pradesh
|Saharanpur
|Raghav Lakhanpal, BJP
|Kairana
|Tabassum Hasan, RLD
|Muzaffarnagar
|Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, BJP
|Bijnor
|Kunwar Bharatendra Singh, BJP
|Meerut
|Rajendra Agrawal, BJP
|Baghpat
|Satya Pal Singh, BJP
|Ghaziabad
|VK Singh, BJP
|GautamBuddhaNagar
|Mahesh Sharma, BJP
|Uttarakhand
|Tehri Garhwal
|Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, BJP
|Garhwal
|Maj Gen (Retd) Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri (AVSM), BJP
|Almora
|Ajay Tamta, BJP
|Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar
|Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, BJP
|Haridwar
|Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, BJP
|West Bengal
|Cooch Behar
|Partha Pratim Ray, Trinamool Congress
|Alipurduar
|Dasrath Tirkey, Trinamool Congress
First Published: Apr 11, 2019 09:57 IST