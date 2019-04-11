‘Vote wisely, for soul of India’: Rahul Gandhi appeals to voters, takes dig at govt

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a dig at the Narendra Modi government as he made an appeal to the voters to exercise their franchise “wisely”.

Gandhi posted a tweet referring to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s poll promises made in 2014 Lok Sabha elections and also to the issues on which the Congress has built its campaign against the government in the run up to the world’s biggest democratic exercise.

“No 2 Crore JOBS. No 15 Lakhs in Bank A/C. No ACCHE DIN. Instead: No JOBS. DEMONETISATION. Farmers in Pain. GABBAR SINGH TAX. Suit Boot Sarkar. RAFALE. Lies. Lies. Lies. Distrust. Violence. HATE. Fear. You vote today for the soul of India. For her future. Vote wisely,” Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

Real election updates live here

Voting for 91 Lok Sabha seats across 18 states and two Union Territories are underway with Opposition parties attempting to forge state specific alliances against the BJP-led ruling coalition for the parliamentary elections.

Gandhi led the Congress’s election campaign against the Modi government alleging that the BJP-led regime has neglected the poor, the farmers and the youth. The BJP, on the other hand, has built its Lok Sabha poll campaign alleging that the Congress, when it led the governments at the Centre, failed to deliver the promises it made to the nation.

Read all full election coverage here

Lok Sabha elections began Thursday morning with the first phase of polls. The national elections will come to an end on May 19 and the votes will be counted on May 23. The BJP hopes to win second consecutive term at the Centre while the Congress expects to return to power in the Lok Sabha polls.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 09:57 IST