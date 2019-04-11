Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 11, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019

‘Vote wisely, for soul of India’: Rahul Gandhi appeals to voters, takes dig at govt

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in a post on Twitter, appealed to the voters to cast their votes wisely keeping the future of the country in mind.

lok sabha elections Updated: Apr 11, 2019 14:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rahul Gandhi,Lok Sabha elections,Narendra Modi
Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressing an election rally in the campaign for the Lok Sabha polls at Panchgram in Silchar, Assam on April 9. (PTI)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a dig at the Narendra Modi government as he made an appeal to the voters to exercise their franchise “wisely”.

Gandhi posted a tweet referring to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s poll promises made in 2014 Lok Sabha elections and also to the issues on which the Congress has built its campaign against the government in the run up to the world’s biggest democratic exercise.

“No 2 Crore JOBS. No 15 Lakhs in Bank A/C. No ACCHE DIN. Instead: No JOBS. DEMONETISATION. Farmers in Pain. GABBAR SINGH TAX. Suit Boot Sarkar. RAFALE. Lies. Lies. Lies. Distrust. Violence. HATE. Fear. You vote today for the soul of India. For her future. Vote wisely,” Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

Real election updates live here

Voting for 91 Lok Sabha seats across 18 states and two Union Territories are underway with Opposition parties attempting to forge state specific alliances against the BJP-led ruling coalition for the parliamentary elections.

Gandhi led the Congress’s election campaign against the Modi government alleging that the BJP-led regime has neglected the poor, the farmers and the youth. The BJP, on the other hand, has built its Lok Sabha poll campaign alleging that the Congress, when it led the governments at the Centre, failed to deliver the promises it made to the nation.

Read all full election coverage here

Lok Sabha elections began Thursday morning with the first phase of polls. The national elections will come to an end on May 19 and the votes will be counted on May 23. The BJP hopes to win second consecutive term at the Centre while the Congress expects to return to power in the Lok Sabha polls.

ConstituencySitting MP
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Andaman and Nicobar IslandsBishnu Pada Ray, BJP
Andhra Pradesh
ArakuKothapalli Geetha, YSRC
SrikakulamRammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, TDP
VizianagaramPusapati Ashok Gajapati Raju, TDP
VisakhapatnamKambhampati Hari Babu, BJP
AnakapalliMuttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, TDP (Now with YSRCP)
KakinadaThota Narasimham, TDP
AmalapuramPandula Ravindra Babu, TDP (Joined YSRCP in Feb 2019)
RajahmundryMurali Mohan, TDP
NarasapuramGokaraju Gangaraju, BJP
EluruMaganti Venkateswara Rao, TDP
MachilipatnamKonakalla Narayana Rao, TDP
VijayawadaKesineni Srinivas, TDP
GunturJayadev Galla, TDP
NarasaraopetRayapati Sambasiva Rao, TDP
BapatlaMaluadri Sriram, TDP
OngoleYV Subba Reddy, YSRCP
NandyalS P Y Reddy, YSRCP
KurnoolButta Renuka, YSRCP
AnantapurJC Diwakar Reddy, TDP
HindupurKristappa Nimmala, TDP
KadapaAvinash Reddy, YSRCP
NelloreMekapati Rajamohan Reddy, YSRCP
TirupatiVaraprasad Rao Velagapalli, YSRCP
RajampetPV Midhun Reddy, YSRCP
ChittoorNaramalli Sivaprasad, TDP
Arunachal Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh WestKiren Rijiju, BJP
Arunachal Pradesh EastNinong Ering, Congress
Assam
TezpurRam Prasad Sarmah, BJP
KaliaborGaurav Gogoi, Congress
JorhatKamakhya Prasad Tasa, BJP
DibrugarhRameswar Teli, BJP
LakhimpurPradan Baruah, BJP
Bihar
AurangabadSushil Kumar Singh, BJP
GayaHari Manjhi, BJP
NawadaGiriraj Singh, BJP
JamuiChirag Paswan, LJP
Chhattisgarh
BastarDinesh Kashyap, BJP
Jammu and Kashmir
BaramullaMuzaffar Hussain Baig, PDP
JammuJugal Kishore, BJP
Lakshadweep
LakshadweepMohammed Faizal PP, NCP
Maharashtra
WardhaRamdas Chandrabhanji Tadas, BJP
RamtekKrupal Balaji Tumane, Shiv Sena
NagpurNitin Gadkar, BJP
Bhandara-GondiyaMadhukarrao Yashwantrao Kukde, NCP
Gadchiroli-ChimurAshok Nete, BJP
ChandrapurAhir Hansraj Gangaram, BJP
Yavatmal-WashimGawali Bhavana Pundlikrao, Shiv Sena
ConstituencySitting MP
Manipur
Outer ManipurThangso Baite, Congress
Meghalaya
ShillongVincent H Pala, Congress
TuraVacant, After Congrad Sangma became chief minister
Mizoram
MizoramCL Ruala, Congress
Nagaland
NagalandTokheho Yepthomi, NDPP
Odisha
KalahandiArka Keshari Deo, BJD
NabarangpurBalabhadra Majhi, BJD
BerhampurSidhant Mohapatra, BJP
KoraputJhina Hikaka, BJD
Sikkim
SikkimPrem Nath Rai, SDF
Telangana
AdilabadGodam Nagesh, TRS
PeddapalliBalka Suman, TRS
KarimnagarVinod Kumar Boinapally, TRS
NizamabadKalvakuntla Kavitha, TRS
ZahirabadB.B. Patil, TRS
MedakKalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao, TRS
MalkajgiriCh.Malla Reddy, TDP
SecunderabadBandaru Dattatreya, BJP
HyderabadAsaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM
ChevellaKonda Vishweshwar Reddy, TRS (resigned in 2018)
MahbubnagarAP Jithender Reddy, TRS
NagarkurnoolYellaiah Nandi, Congress
NalgondaGutha Sukhender Reddy, Congress
BhongirDr. Boora Narsaiah Goud, TRS
WarangalKadiyam Srihari, TRS
MahabubabadProf. Azmeera Seetaram Naik, TRS
KhammamPonguleti Srinivasa Reddy, YSRCP
Tripura
Tripura WestSankar Prasad Datt, CPI(M)
Uttar Pradesh
SaharanpurRaghav Lakhanpal, BJP
KairanaTabassum Hasan, RLD
MuzaffarnagarSanjeev Kumar Balyan, BJP
BijnorKunwar Bharatendra Singh, BJP
MeerutRajendra Agrawal, BJP
BaghpatSatya Pal Singh, BJP
GhaziabadVK Singh, BJP
GautamBuddhaNagarMahesh Sharma, BJP
Uttarakhand
Tehri GarhwalMala Rajya Laxmi Shah, BJP
GarhwalMaj Gen (Retd) Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri (AVSM), BJP
AlmoraAjay Tamta, BJP
Nainital-Udhamsingh NagarBhagat Singh Koshiyari, BJP
HaridwarRamesh Pokhriyal Nishank, BJP
West Bengal
Cooch BeharPartha Pratim Ray, Trinamool Congress
AlipurduarDasrath Tirkey, Trinamool Congress

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 09:57 IST

tags

more from lok sabha elections
trending topics