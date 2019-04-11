Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 11, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019

Lok Sabha election 2019: In first phase, BJD will look to retain seats in 3 constituencies

In the first phase, 26 candidates are in the fray for the four Lok Sabha seats and 191 are contesting for the 28 assembly seats. A total of 60,03,707 voters are eligible to cast their votes that will determine the fate of candidates of the ruling BJP and opposition BJP and Congress.

lok sabha elections Updated: Apr 11, 2019 14:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Lok Sabha election 2019,2019 Lok Sabha elections,BJD
Four parliamentary and 28 assembly constituencies are voting in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election on Thursday in Odisha, where Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has held the fort for nearly two decades now.(HT Photo)

Four parliamentary and 28 assembly constituencies are voting in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election on Thursday in Odisha, where Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has held the fort for nearly two decades now.

And, Odisha is one of the key eastern states where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to make big gains in the 2019 elections. The national party suffered heavy losses in the state after the BJD walked out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) just before the Lok Sabha election in 2009.

The Election Commission has made extensive arrangements for the simultaneous polling scheduled to be held in the four Lok Sabha seats of the Maoist-affected regions of Kalahandi, Nabarangapur, Berhampur and Koraput and the 28 assembly constituencies under these segments.

Also read: Numbers, names and issues in Odisha

In the first phase, 26 candidates are in the fray for the four Lok Sabha seats and 191 are contesting for the 28 assembly seats. A total of 60,03,707 voters are eligible to cast their votes that will determine the fate of candidates of the ruling BJP and opposition BJP and Congress.

In Kalahandi parliamentary constituency, one of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha, BJD leader Pushpendra Singh Deo is facing the BJP’s state unit president Basanta Panda and senior Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das. No party ever has been able to win the Kalahandi Lok Sabha seat for two consecutive terms since 1980, except in 1984 and 1998 when the BJD)and BJP had a formidable alliance.

State transport minister Ramesh Chandra Majhi is contesting from the Nabarangpur Lok Sabha seat, reserved for the members of Scheduled Tribes. He is pitted against former colleague from his party Balabhadra Majhi and Congress’ Pradeep Majhi.

Berhampur, once a Congress safe seat, is witnessing a triangular contest. Chandra Sekhar Sahu, former Congress leader is looking to win the Berhampur Lok Sabha seat once again for the BJD. Sahu will face the BJP’s state general secretary Bhrugu Baxipatra and Congress leader V Chandrasekhar Naidu.

Reserved for the members of the Scheduled Tribes,Koraput is witnessing a fight amongst Congress’ Saptagiri Ulka, Kaushlya Hikaka of the BJD, the wife of sitting MP Jhina Hikaka, and BJP’s Jayaram Pangi in Lok Sabha election 2019.

Also read: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019

Votes will be counted on May 23 in Odisha along with all the other constituencies in the country.

ConstituencySitting MP
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Andaman and Nicobar IslandsBishnu Pada Ray, BJP
Andhra Pradesh
ArakuKothapalli Geetha, YSRC
SrikakulamRammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, TDP
VizianagaramPusapati Ashok Gajapati Raju, TDP
VisakhapatnamKambhampati Hari Babu, BJP
AnakapalliMuttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, TDP (Now with YSRCP)
KakinadaThota Narasimham, TDP
AmalapuramPandula Ravindra Babu, TDP (Joined YSRCP in Feb 2019)
RajahmundryMurali Mohan, TDP
NarasapuramGokaraju Gangaraju, BJP
EluruMaganti Venkateswara Rao, TDP
MachilipatnamKonakalla Narayana Rao, TDP
VijayawadaKesineni Srinivas, TDP
GunturJayadev Galla, TDP
NarasaraopetRayapati Sambasiva Rao, TDP
BapatlaMaluadri Sriram, TDP
OngoleYV Subba Reddy, YSRCP
NandyalS P Y Reddy, YSRCP
KurnoolButta Renuka, YSRCP
AnantapurJC Diwakar Reddy, TDP
HindupurKristappa Nimmala, TDP
KadapaAvinash Reddy, YSRCP
NelloreMekapati Rajamohan Reddy, YSRCP
TirupatiVaraprasad Rao Velagapalli, YSRCP
RajampetPV Midhun Reddy, YSRCP
ChittoorNaramalli Sivaprasad, TDP
Arunachal Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh WestKiren Rijiju, BJP
Arunachal Pradesh EastNinong Ering, Congress
Assam
TezpurRam Prasad Sarmah, BJP
KaliaborGaurav Gogoi, Congress
JorhatKamakhya Prasad Tasa, BJP
DibrugarhRameswar Teli, BJP
LakhimpurPradan Baruah, BJP
Bihar
AurangabadSushil Kumar Singh, BJP
GayaHari Manjhi, BJP
NawadaGiriraj Singh, BJP
JamuiChirag Paswan, LJP
Chhattisgarh
BastarDinesh Kashyap, BJP
Jammu and Kashmir
BaramullaMuzaffar Hussain Baig, PDP
JammuJugal Kishore, BJP
Lakshadweep
LakshadweepMohammed Faizal PP, NCP
Maharashtra
WardhaRamdas Chandrabhanji Tadas, BJP
RamtekKrupal Balaji Tumane, Shiv Sena
NagpurNitin Gadkar, BJP
Bhandara-GondiyaMadhukarrao Yashwantrao Kukde, NCP
Gadchiroli-ChimurAshok Nete, BJP
ChandrapurAhir Hansraj Gangaram, BJP
Yavatmal-WashimGawali Bhavana Pundlikrao, Shiv Sena
ConstituencySitting MP
Manipur
Outer ManipurThangso Baite, Congress
Meghalaya
ShillongVincent H Pala, Congress
TuraVacant, After Congrad Sangma became chief minister
Mizoram
MizoramCL Ruala, Congress
Nagaland
NagalandTokheho Yepthomi, NDPP
Odisha
KalahandiArka Keshari Deo, BJD
NabarangpurBalabhadra Majhi, BJD
BerhampurSidhant Mohapatra, BJP
KoraputJhina Hikaka, BJD
Sikkim
SikkimPrem Nath Rai, SDF
Telangana
AdilabadGodam Nagesh, TRS
PeddapalliBalka Suman, TRS
KarimnagarVinod Kumar Boinapally, TRS
NizamabadKalvakuntla Kavitha, TRS
ZahirabadB.B. Patil, TRS
MedakKalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao, TRS
MalkajgiriCh.Malla Reddy, TDP
SecunderabadBandaru Dattatreya, BJP
HyderabadAsaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM
ChevellaKonda Vishweshwar Reddy, TRS (resigned in 2018)
MahbubnagarAP Jithender Reddy, TRS
NagarkurnoolYellaiah Nandi, Congress
NalgondaGutha Sukhender Reddy, Congress
BhongirDr. Boora Narsaiah Goud, TRS
WarangalKadiyam Srihari, TRS
MahabubabadProf. Azmeera Seetaram Naik, TRS
KhammamPonguleti Srinivasa Reddy, YSRCP
Tripura
Tripura WestSankar Prasad Datt, CPI(M)
Uttar Pradesh
SaharanpurRaghav Lakhanpal, BJP
KairanaTabassum Hasan, RLD
MuzaffarnagarSanjeev Kumar Balyan, BJP
BijnorKunwar Bharatendra Singh, BJP
MeerutRajendra Agrawal, BJP
BaghpatSatya Pal Singh, BJP
GhaziabadVK Singh, BJP
GautamBuddhaNagarMahesh Sharma, BJP
Uttarakhand
Tehri GarhwalMala Rajya Laxmi Shah, BJP
GarhwalMaj Gen (Retd) Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri (AVSM), BJP
AlmoraAjay Tamta, BJP
Nainital-Udhamsingh NagarBhagat Singh Koshiyari, BJP
HaridwarRamesh Pokhriyal Nishank, BJP
West Bengal
Cooch BeharPartha Pratim Ray, Trinamool Congress
AlipurduarDasrath Tirkey, Trinamool Congress

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 12:36 IST

tags

more from lok sabha elections
trending topics