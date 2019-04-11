Lok Sabha election 2019: NPP, Congress fight it out on 2 Meghalaya seats
New Delhi
The ruling National People’s Party (NPP) and the Congress are in a direct contest in the two parliamentary constituencies of Shillong and Tura in Meghalaya in the first of the seven-phase Lok Sabha election on Thursday.
The Tura seat is held by the NPP and Congress represents the Shillong constituency in Meghalaya.
The NPP is the single-largest party in the Meghalaya assembly and governs the state in a coalition of which the BJP is a part.
Conrad Sangma’s sister Agatha Sangma is contesting the Lok Sabha election from the ruling NPP from the Tura seat. Agatha Sangma will be up against former Congress chief minister of Meghalaya Mukul M Sangma. The BJP state unit vice-president Rikman G Momin is also in the fray in the Tura parliamentary constituency.
Tura has been Conrad and Agatha’s late father and former Lok Sabha speaker PA Sangma’s fort in the northeast, sending him to the Lower House multiple times since the 1970s.
Sanbor Shullai is the BJP candidate for the Lok Sabha polls from Shillong constituency and is pitted against the Congress party’s Vincent H Pala. Pala has represented the Shillong Lok Sabha seat since the last two terms.
Votes in Meghalaya will be counted on May 23.
