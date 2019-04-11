Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 11, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: AAP calls off alliance talks with Congress

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the party had officially opted out of an alliance with the Congress for the impending elections. He added that the AAP will contest the Lok Sabha polls on its own.

lok sabha elections Updated: Apr 11, 2019 14:23 IST
Aurangzeb Naqshbandi and Sweta Goswami
Aurangzeb Naqshbandi and Sweta Goswami
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
lok sabha elections 2019,AAP,Congress
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh told media that the offer made by Congress was “impractical and one that would favour” the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).(PTI)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday announced that alliance talks with the Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections have been called off after the latter refused to share seats in Haryana, Punjab or Goa.

“AAP has officially opted out of an alliance with the Congress for the impending elections. We will contest the Lok Sabha polls on our own. This message has been conveyed to the Congress now,” senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh told reporters.

There was no word from the Congress on the alliance, talks for which have blown hot and cold over the past weeks.

During the day, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel called on Delhi unit chief Sheila Dikshit, who has always been opposed to the alliance, at her residence.

A Congress functionary familiar with the development said Patel asked the former Delhi chief minister to wait for two days before going ahead with Plan B in case the alliance with the AAP did not work out.

“Nobody has rung me up yet. I won’t be able to comment till I get to hear from party high command,” Dikshit said when asked about the meeting.

Singh, who has been speaking to leaders in the Congress and other opposition parties to forge an alliance in Delhi and other states over the past six months, said the offer made by the grand old party was “impractical and one that would favour” the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“AAP was ready to offer three seats to Congress in Delhi where it does not even have a single MP or MLA. But, the Congress did not reciprocate,” he said.

“In Punjab, we have four MPs and 20 MLAs, yet they did not agree to give even a single seat to AAP for the Lok Sabha election. In Haryana, the Congress has just one seat, and yet refused to give us a single seat there,” the AAP leader added.

Congress leaders had a slightly different version of the story to tell. According to them, Delhi chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal demanded three seats from the Congress in both Punjab and Haryana in lieu of a 4-3 seat-sharing pact in Delhi. The AAP offered a 5-2 split to the Congress in case the deal did not extend to the other states.

Another offer by AAP, according to the Congress leaders, was to make Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) part of the broad alliance in Haryana. The party demanded five of the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana – three for the JJP and two for AAP.

The Congress leaders, who asked not to be identified, said that the Congress was not in favour of an alliance in Punjab and was willing to offer AAP and JJP one seat each in Haryana.

AAP leaders admitted that Haryana may have been the last straw. They added that the Congress refused seats to the AAP even in Chandigarh and Goa, where AAP had won nearly 1.5 lakh votes and 6% votes respectively.

The AAP has consistently maintained that any alliance has to span both Delhi and Haryana.

“Now AAP will see if an alliance with JJP in Haryana works out,” Sanjay Singh said.

AAP leader Gopal Rai said that while the Congress’ position on Punjab was still understandable, “disagreeing on Haryana even after the Jind by-poll results where the Congress was in the third position is unacceptable. The country will not forgive the Congress for refusing this alliance.”

Questioning the intention of the Congress, Singh and Rai said the Congress is only dividing the anti-BJP votes. “Be it in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal or Kerala, the Congress is fielding candidates where the opposition is already strong. This will only help the BJP win the 2019 Lok Sabha elections,” Rai said.

(With inputs from Vatsala Shrangi)

ConstituencySitting MP
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Andaman and Nicobar IslandsBishnu Pada Ray, BJP
Andhra Pradesh
ArakuKothapalli Geetha, YSRC
SrikakulamRammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, TDP
VizianagaramPusapati Ashok Gajapati Raju, TDP
VisakhapatnamKambhampati Hari Babu, BJP
AnakapalliMuttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, TDP (Now with YSRCP)
KakinadaThota Narasimham, TDP
AmalapuramPandula Ravindra Babu, TDP (Joined YSRCP in Feb 2019)
RajahmundryMurali Mohan, TDP
NarasapuramGokaraju Gangaraju, BJP
EluruMaganti Venkateswara Rao, TDP
MachilipatnamKonakalla Narayana Rao, TDP
VijayawadaKesineni Srinivas, TDP
GunturJayadev Galla, TDP
NarasaraopetRayapati Sambasiva Rao, TDP
BapatlaMaluadri Sriram, TDP
OngoleYV Subba Reddy, YSRCP
NandyalS P Y Reddy, YSRCP
KurnoolButta Renuka, YSRCP
AnantapurJC Diwakar Reddy, TDP
HindupurKristappa Nimmala, TDP
KadapaAvinash Reddy, YSRCP
NelloreMekapati Rajamohan Reddy, YSRCP
TirupatiVaraprasad Rao Velagapalli, YSRCP
RajampetPV Midhun Reddy, YSRCP
ChittoorNaramalli Sivaprasad, TDP
Arunachal Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh WestKiren Rijiju, BJP
Arunachal Pradesh EastNinong Ering, Congress
Assam
TezpurRam Prasad Sarmah, BJP
KaliaborGaurav Gogoi, Congress
JorhatKamakhya Prasad Tasa, BJP
DibrugarhRameswar Teli, BJP
LakhimpurPradan Baruah, BJP
Bihar
AurangabadSushil Kumar Singh, BJP
GayaHari Manjhi, BJP
NawadaGiriraj Singh, BJP
JamuiChirag Paswan, LJP
Chhattisgarh
BastarDinesh Kashyap, BJP
Jammu and Kashmir
BaramullaMuzaffar Hussain Baig, PDP
JammuJugal Kishore, BJP
Lakshadweep
LakshadweepMohammed Faizal PP, NCP
Maharashtra
WardhaRamdas Chandrabhanji Tadas, BJP
RamtekKrupal Balaji Tumane, Shiv Sena
NagpurNitin Gadkar, BJP
Bhandara-GondiyaMadhukarrao Yashwantrao Kukde, NCP
Gadchiroli-ChimurAshok Nete, BJP
ChandrapurAhir Hansraj Gangaram, BJP
Yavatmal-WashimGawali Bhavana Pundlikrao, Shiv Sena
ConstituencySitting MP
Manipur
Outer ManipurThangso Baite, Congress
Meghalaya
ShillongVincent H Pala, Congress
TuraVacant, After Congrad Sangma became chief minister
Mizoram
MizoramCL Ruala, Congress
Nagaland
NagalandTokheho Yepthomi, NDPP
Odisha
KalahandiArka Keshari Deo, BJD
NabarangpurBalabhadra Majhi, BJD
BerhampurSidhant Mohapatra, BJP
KoraputJhina Hikaka, BJD
Sikkim
SikkimPrem Nath Rai, SDF
Telangana
AdilabadGodam Nagesh, TRS
PeddapalliBalka Suman, TRS
KarimnagarVinod Kumar Boinapally, TRS
NizamabadKalvakuntla Kavitha, TRS
ZahirabadB.B. Patil, TRS
MedakKalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao, TRS
MalkajgiriCh.Malla Reddy, TDP
SecunderabadBandaru Dattatreya, BJP
HyderabadAsaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM
ChevellaKonda Vishweshwar Reddy, TRS (resigned in 2018)
MahbubnagarAP Jithender Reddy, TRS
NagarkurnoolYellaiah Nandi, Congress
NalgondaGutha Sukhender Reddy, Congress
BhongirDr. Boora Narsaiah Goud, TRS
WarangalKadiyam Srihari, TRS
MahabubabadProf. Azmeera Seetaram Naik, TRS
KhammamPonguleti Srinivasa Reddy, YSRCP
Tripura
Tripura WestSankar Prasad Datt, CPI(M)
Uttar Pradesh
SaharanpurRaghav Lakhanpal, BJP
KairanaTabassum Hasan, RLD
MuzaffarnagarSanjeev Kumar Balyan, BJP
BijnorKunwar Bharatendra Singh, BJP
MeerutRajendra Agrawal, BJP
BaghpatSatya Pal Singh, BJP
GhaziabadVK Singh, BJP
GautamBuddhaNagarMahesh Sharma, BJP
Uttarakhand
Tehri GarhwalMala Rajya Laxmi Shah, BJP
GarhwalMaj Gen (Retd) Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri (AVSM), BJP
AlmoraAjay Tamta, BJP
Nainital-Udhamsingh NagarBhagat Singh Koshiyari, BJP
HaridwarRamesh Pokhriyal Nishank, BJP
West Bengal
Cooch BeharPartha Pratim Ray, Trinamool Congress
AlipurduarDasrath Tirkey, Trinamool Congress

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 11:36 IST

tags

more from lok sabha elections
trending topics