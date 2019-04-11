Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 11, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Many leaders among early voters as PM Narendra Modi appeals for high turnout

Naidu, his wife N. Bhuvaneswari, son N Lokesh and daughter-in-law N. Brahmani exercised their franchise at a polling booth in Undavalli in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency in Guntur district.

lok sabha elections Updated: Apr 11, 2019 14:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Narendra Modi,Lok Sabha elections 2019,Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister
Naidu and Lokesh said every voter should exercise his democratic right.(ANI)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N. Chandrababu Naidu along with his family members cast his vote in the state capital region Amaravati at around 8 am.

Naidu, his wife N. Bhuvaneswari, son N. Lokesh and daughter-in-law N. Brahmani exercised their franchise at a polling booth in Undavalli in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency in Guntur district.

After coming out of the polling booth, they showed their inked fingers to the media persons.

Watch: LS Election 2019: First phase of voting kicks off across India

Naidu and Lokesh said every voter should exercise his democratic right.

“It is the duty of every citizen to participate in the democratic process by casting his vote,” said Naidu, PTI reported

Lokesh, who is making his electoral debut, is the party candidate from Mangalagiri while Naidu is seeking re-election from Kuppam in his native Chittoor district.

YSR Congress leader Jagan Mohan Reddy also voted within the first hour. “People are hoping for a change,” he said after casting his vote.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was among the early ones to cast his vote in Maharashtra’s Nagpur constituency, where Union minister Nitin Gadkari is the BJP’s candidate.

Bhagwat along with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi arrived at a polling booth at Bhauji Daftari School in Mahal area around 6.50 am.

Talking to media-persons after exercising his franchise, Bhagwat appealed people to come out to vote in large numbers.

“Voting is necessary and a sacred responsibility of all. Vote for national security, development and identity,” he said, reports PTI

Polling for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections began in the morning in Maharashtra’s seven constituencies - Nagpur, Wardha, Ramtek, Bhandara-Gondiya, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli-Chimur and Yavatmal-Washim.

All these constituencies are located in the state’s Vidarbha region.

Union Minster and the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Ghaziabad cast his vote soon after polling began at Schiller Public School in Raj Nagar accompanied by party workers to exercise his franchise.

Singh is seeking re-election and is locked in a triangular contest with Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party coalition candidate Suresh Bansal, and Congress nominee Dolly Sharma, a young professional with a political lineage.

· Also among early voters were former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat and ex-CMs Harish Rawat and Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

ConstituencySitting MP
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Andaman and Nicobar IslandsBishnu Pada Ray, BJP
Andhra Pradesh
ArakuKothapalli Geetha, YSRC
SrikakulamRammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, TDP
VizianagaramPusapati Ashok Gajapati Raju, TDP
VisakhapatnamKambhampati Hari Babu, BJP
AnakapalliMuttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, TDP (Now with YSRCP)
KakinadaThota Narasimham, TDP
AmalapuramPandula Ravindra Babu, TDP (Joined YSRCP in Feb 2019)
RajahmundryMurali Mohan, TDP
NarasapuramGokaraju Gangaraju, BJP
EluruMaganti Venkateswara Rao, TDP
MachilipatnamKonakalla Narayana Rao, TDP
VijayawadaKesineni Srinivas, TDP
GunturJayadev Galla, TDP
NarasaraopetRayapati Sambasiva Rao, TDP
BapatlaMaluadri Sriram, TDP
OngoleYV Subba Reddy, YSRCP
NandyalS P Y Reddy, YSRCP
KurnoolButta Renuka, YSRCP
AnantapurJC Diwakar Reddy, TDP
HindupurKristappa Nimmala, TDP
KadapaAvinash Reddy, YSRCP
NelloreMekapati Rajamohan Reddy, YSRCP
TirupatiVaraprasad Rao Velagapalli, YSRCP
RajampetPV Midhun Reddy, YSRCP
ChittoorNaramalli Sivaprasad, TDP
Arunachal Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh WestKiren Rijiju, BJP
Arunachal Pradesh EastNinong Ering, Congress
Assam
TezpurRam Prasad Sarmah, BJP
KaliaborGaurav Gogoi, Congress
JorhatKamakhya Prasad Tasa, BJP
DibrugarhRameswar Teli, BJP
LakhimpurPradan Baruah, BJP
Bihar
AurangabadSushil Kumar Singh, BJP
GayaHari Manjhi, BJP
NawadaGiriraj Singh, BJP
JamuiChirag Paswan, LJP
Chhattisgarh
BastarDinesh Kashyap, BJP
Jammu and Kashmir
BaramullaMuzaffar Hussain Baig, PDP
JammuJugal Kishore, BJP
Lakshadweep
LakshadweepMohammed Faizal PP, NCP
Maharashtra
WardhaRamdas Chandrabhanji Tadas, BJP
RamtekKrupal Balaji Tumane, Shiv Sena
NagpurNitin Gadkar, BJP
Bhandara-GondiyaMadhukarrao Yashwantrao Kukde, NCP
Gadchiroli-ChimurAshok Nete, BJP
ChandrapurAhir Hansraj Gangaram, BJP
Yavatmal-WashimGawali Bhavana Pundlikrao, Shiv Sena
ConstituencySitting MP
Manipur
Outer ManipurThangso Baite, Congress
Meghalaya
ShillongVincent H Pala, Congress
TuraVacant, After Congrad Sangma became chief minister
Mizoram
MizoramCL Ruala, Congress
Nagaland
NagalandTokheho Yepthomi, NDPP
Odisha
KalahandiArka Keshari Deo, BJD
NabarangpurBalabhadra Majhi, BJD
BerhampurSidhant Mohapatra, BJP
KoraputJhina Hikaka, BJD
Sikkim
SikkimPrem Nath Rai, SDF
Telangana
AdilabadGodam Nagesh, TRS
PeddapalliBalka Suman, TRS
KarimnagarVinod Kumar Boinapally, TRS
NizamabadKalvakuntla Kavitha, TRS
ZahirabadB.B. Patil, TRS
MedakKalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao, TRS
MalkajgiriCh.Malla Reddy, TDP
SecunderabadBandaru Dattatreya, BJP
HyderabadAsaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM
ChevellaKonda Vishweshwar Reddy, TRS (resigned in 2018)
MahbubnagarAP Jithender Reddy, TRS
NagarkurnoolYellaiah Nandi, Congress
NalgondaGutha Sukhender Reddy, Congress
BhongirDr. Boora Narsaiah Goud, TRS
WarangalKadiyam Srihari, TRS
MahabubabadProf. Azmeera Seetaram Naik, TRS
KhammamPonguleti Srinivasa Reddy, YSRCP
Tripura
Tripura WestSankar Prasad Datt, CPI(M)
Uttar Pradesh
SaharanpurRaghav Lakhanpal, BJP
KairanaTabassum Hasan, RLD
MuzaffarnagarSanjeev Kumar Balyan, BJP
BijnorKunwar Bharatendra Singh, BJP
MeerutRajendra Agrawal, BJP
BaghpatSatya Pal Singh, BJP
GhaziabadVK Singh, BJP
GautamBuddhaNagarMahesh Sharma, BJP
Uttarakhand
Tehri GarhwalMala Rajya Laxmi Shah, BJP
GarhwalMaj Gen (Retd) Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri (AVSM), BJP
AlmoraAjay Tamta, BJP
Nainital-Udhamsingh NagarBhagat Singh Koshiyari, BJP
HaridwarRamesh Pokhriyal Nishank, BJP
West Bengal
Cooch BeharPartha Pratim Ray, Trinamool Congress
AlipurduarDasrath Tirkey, Trinamool Congress

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 10:02 IST

tags

more from lok sabha elections
trending topics