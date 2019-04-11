Lok Sabha elections 2019: Many leaders among early voters as PM Narendra Modi appeals for high turnout
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N. Chandrababu Naidu along with his family members cast his vote in the state capital region Amaravati at around 8 am.
Naidu, his wife N. Bhuvaneswari, son N. Lokesh and daughter-in-law N. Brahmani exercised their franchise at a polling booth in Undavalli in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency in Guntur district.
After coming out of the polling booth, they showed their inked fingers to the media persons.
Naidu and Lokesh said every voter should exercise his democratic right.
“It is the duty of every citizen to participate in the democratic process by casting his vote,” said Naidu, PTI reported
Lokesh, who is making his electoral debut, is the party candidate from Mangalagiri while Naidu is seeking re-election from Kuppam in his native Chittoor district.
YSR Congress leader Jagan Mohan Reddy also voted within the first hour. “People are hoping for a change,” he said after casting his vote.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was among the early ones to cast his vote in Maharashtra’s Nagpur constituency, where Union minister Nitin Gadkari is the BJP’s candidate.
Bhagwat along with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi arrived at a polling booth at Bhauji Daftari School in Mahal area around 6.50 am.
Talking to media-persons after exercising his franchise, Bhagwat appealed people to come out to vote in large numbers.
“Voting is necessary and a sacred responsibility of all. Vote for national security, development and identity,” he said, reports PTI
Polling for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections began in the morning in Maharashtra’s seven constituencies - Nagpur, Wardha, Ramtek, Bhandara-Gondiya, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli-Chimur and Yavatmal-Washim.
All these constituencies are located in the state’s Vidarbha region.
Union Minster and the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Ghaziabad cast his vote soon after polling began at Schiller Public School in Raj Nagar accompanied by party workers to exercise his franchise.
Singh is seeking re-election and is locked in a triangular contest with Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party coalition candidate Suresh Bansal, and Congress nominee Dolly Sharma, a young professional with a political lineage.
· Also among early voters were former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat and ex-CMs Harish Rawat and Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
|Constituency
|Sitting MP
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|Bishnu Pada Ray, BJP
|Andhra Pradesh
|Araku
|Kothapalli Geetha, YSRC
|Srikakulam
|Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, TDP
|Vizianagaram
|Pusapati Ashok Gajapati Raju, TDP
|Visakhapatnam
|Kambhampati Hari Babu, BJP
|Anakapalli
|Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, TDP (Now with YSRCP)
|Kakinada
|Thota Narasimham, TDP
|Amalapuram
|Pandula Ravindra Babu, TDP (Joined YSRCP in Feb 2019)
|Rajahmundry
|Murali Mohan, TDP
|Narasapuram
|Gokaraju Gangaraju, BJP
|Eluru
|Maganti Venkateswara Rao, TDP
|Machilipatnam
|Konakalla Narayana Rao, TDP
|Vijayawada
|Kesineni Srinivas, TDP
|Guntur
|Jayadev Galla, TDP
|Narasaraopet
|Rayapati Sambasiva Rao, TDP
|Bapatla
|Maluadri Sriram, TDP
|Ongole
|YV Subba Reddy, YSRCP
|Nandyal
|S P Y Reddy, YSRCP
|Kurnool
|Butta Renuka, YSRCP
|Anantapur
|JC Diwakar Reddy, TDP
|Hindupur
|Kristappa Nimmala, TDP
|Kadapa
|Avinash Reddy, YSRCP
|Nellore
|Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy, YSRCP
|Tirupati
|Varaprasad Rao Velagapalli, YSRCP
|Rajampet
|PV Midhun Reddy, YSRCP
|Chittoor
|Naramalli Sivaprasad, TDP
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Arunachal Pradesh West
|Kiren Rijiju, BJP
|Arunachal Pradesh East
|Ninong Ering, Congress
|Assam
|Tezpur
|Ram Prasad Sarmah, BJP
|Kaliabor
|Gaurav Gogoi, Congress
|Jorhat
|Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, BJP
|Dibrugarh
|Rameswar Teli, BJP
|Lakhimpur
|Pradan Baruah, BJP
|Bihar
|Aurangabad
|Sushil Kumar Singh, BJP
|Gaya
|Hari Manjhi, BJP
|Nawada
|Giriraj Singh, BJP
|Jamui
|Chirag Paswan, LJP
|Chhattisgarh
|Bastar
|Dinesh Kashyap, BJP
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Baramulla
|Muzaffar Hussain Baig, PDP
|Jammu
|Jugal Kishore, BJP
|Lakshadweep
|Lakshadweep
|Mohammed Faizal PP, NCP
|Maharashtra
|Wardha
|Ramdas Chandrabhanji Tadas, BJP
|Ramtek
|Krupal Balaji Tumane, Shiv Sena
|Nagpur
|Nitin Gadkar, BJP
|Bhandara-Gondiya
|Madhukarrao Yashwantrao Kukde, NCP
|Gadchiroli-Chimur
|Ashok Nete, BJP
|Chandrapur
|Ahir Hansraj Gangaram, BJP
|Yavatmal-Washim
|Gawali Bhavana Pundlikrao, Shiv Sena
|Manipur
|Outer Manipur
|Thangso Baite, Congress
|Meghalaya
|Shillong
|Vincent H Pala, Congress
|Tura
|Vacant, After Congrad Sangma became chief minister
|Mizoram
|Mizoram
|CL Ruala, Congress
|Nagaland
|Nagaland
|Tokheho Yepthomi, NDPP
|Odisha
|Kalahandi
|Arka Keshari Deo, BJD
|Nabarangpur
|Balabhadra Majhi, BJD
|Berhampur
|Sidhant Mohapatra, BJP
|Koraput
|Jhina Hikaka, BJD
|Sikkim
|Sikkim
|Prem Nath Rai, SDF
|Telangana
|Adilabad
|Godam Nagesh, TRS
|Peddapalli
|Balka Suman, TRS
|Karimnagar
|Vinod Kumar Boinapally, TRS
|Nizamabad
|Kalvakuntla Kavitha, TRS
|Zahirabad
|B.B. Patil, TRS
|Medak
|Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao, TRS
|Malkajgiri
|Ch.Malla Reddy, TDP
|Secunderabad
|Bandaru Dattatreya, BJP
|Hyderabad
|Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM
|Chevella
|Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, TRS (resigned in 2018)
|Mahbubnagar
|AP Jithender Reddy, TRS
|Nagarkurnool
|Yellaiah Nandi, Congress
|Nalgonda
|Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Congress
|Bhongir
|Dr. Boora Narsaiah Goud, TRS
|Warangal
|Kadiyam Srihari, TRS
|Mahabubabad
|Prof. Azmeera Seetaram Naik, TRS
|Khammam
|Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, YSRCP
|Tripura
|Tripura West
|Sankar Prasad Datt, CPI(M)
|Uttar Pradesh
|Saharanpur
|Raghav Lakhanpal, BJP
|Kairana
|Tabassum Hasan, RLD
|Muzaffarnagar
|Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, BJP
|Bijnor
|Kunwar Bharatendra Singh, BJP
|Meerut
|Rajendra Agrawal, BJP
|Baghpat
|Satya Pal Singh, BJP
|Ghaziabad
|VK Singh, BJP
|GautamBuddhaNagar
|Mahesh Sharma, BJP
|Uttarakhand
|Tehri Garhwal
|Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, BJP
|Garhwal
|Maj Gen (Retd) Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri (AVSM), BJP
|Almora
|Ajay Tamta, BJP
|Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar
|Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, BJP
|Haridwar
|Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, BJP
|West Bengal
|Cooch Behar
|Partha Pratim Ray, Trinamool Congress
|Alipurduar
|Dasrath Tirkey, Trinamool Congress
