Lok Sabha elections 2019: Jyoti Amge, world’s shortest woman, votes in Nagpur
At 2 feet 1 inch Jyoti Amge holds the Guinness Record for being the shortest woman in the world.lok sabha elections Updated: Apr 11, 2019 14:14 IST
Nagpur
Heads turned when the world’s tiniest woman, actress and Guinness World Record holder Jyoti Amge - who stands just 63 cm tall - turned up to vote at a polling station in Nagpur on Thursday.
Sporting a red check sleeveless dress, the 25-year-old woman at 2 feet, 1 inch, patiently stood in the queue and exercised her franchise.
“I request all people to vote. Please vote first and then go to complete all your other works,” Amge told the media as she displayed her marked finger.
Amge, a celeb cook and entrepreneur, has appeared in Bigg Boss 6, acted in American and Italian television series and has her own statue in the Celebrity Wax Museum, Lonavala (Pune).
First Published: Apr 11, 2019 12:48 IST