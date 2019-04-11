Today in New Delhi, India
Lok Sabha election 2019: TDP, YSRCP workers clash at polling booths in Andhra, 2 killed

TDP worker Siddha Bhaskar Reddy died in clashes with YSRCP activists at Meerapuram village of Tadipatri constituency in the faction-ridden Anantapur district. YSR Congress worker Pulla Reddy, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital, the party confirmed.

Updated: Apr 11, 2019 16:57 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
New Delhi
YSRC,TDP,Jagan Mohan Reddy
An election officer puts an indelible ink mark on the finger of a voter on Thursday, April 11.(PTI)

Two political activists, each belonging to Telugu Desam Party and YSR Congress party died in election-related clashes in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. Polling for 175 assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha seats are being held in the state.

Incidents of poll clashes leading to injuries were also reported from different parts of the state.

TDP worker Siddha Bhaskar Reddy died in clashes with YSRCP activists at Meerapuram village of Tadipatri constituency in the faction-ridden Anantapur district. YSR Congress worker Pulla Reddy, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital, the party confirmed.

Follow live updates here

Both the groups indulged in stone pelting at the polling station, creating a tense atmosphere. The police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the warring groups. At least two others were injured in the violence.

In Jammalamadugu in Kadapa district, workers of the rival parties pelted stones at each other. YSRCP candidate from Narasaraopet assembly constituency Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy was injured after his car was attacked by TDP workers in Yallamanda village in Guntur district.

WATCH: YSRCP, TDP workers clash at polling stations in Andhra, 2 killed

Andhra Pradesh assembly speaker and TDP candidate from Guntur’s Sattenapalli Kodela Sivaprasad Rao stormed into a polling booth at Inimetla village and bolted himself from inside after he was assaulted allegedly by YSRCP activists. The YSRCP agents protested and raised slogans. Cops forcibly brought Kodela out and whisked him away. He was admitted to a hospital on complaints of breathlessness.

In Bandarlapalli village of Chittoor district, TDP and YSRCP activists clashed, forcing the police to resort to lathicharge.

Two women voters injured, as TDP and YSRCP workers indulged in stone pelting at Jammalamadugu in Kadapa district.

There were reports of clashes between TDP and YSRC activists at Ahobilam in Kurnool district. AP tourism minister Bhuma Akhila Priya’s husband and sister sustained injuries. Agitated workers of both the parties damaged furniture at the polling booth.

State chief electoral officer Gopalakrishna Dwivedi said 12 minor incidents of clashes outside the polling centres were reported. In all, six EVMs were damaged by different people, including Jana Sena Party candidate in Gooty in Anantapur disitrct, Madhusudhan Gupta. All those responsible were detained.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 15:04 IST

