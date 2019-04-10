Lok Sabha elections | All you need to know: 91 seats in 20 states go to polls in first phase

What is being called the great “festival of democracy” - the Lok Sabha elections - begin on Thursday with 91 seats across 20 states going to vote in the first of the seven phase elections to elect the 17th Lok Sabha.

While many states will witness elections in multiple phases, states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, and Odisha will witness elections in single phases. Over the seven phases, the elections will cover 543 constituencies. The results, or counting of votes, will take place on May 23.

The main parties that are contesting the Lok Sabha polls are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. Leaders from the two parties have been criss-crossing the country almost every day in and holding three to four rallies in different locations in a bid to garner as many votes as possible for their parties. Among the top speakers at the various political rallies have been Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, BJP chief Amit Shah, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Explained: Key seats which may signal outcome of Phase 1 of 2019 LS polls

In Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state which sends 80 members to the Lok Sabha, Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party and the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have joined hands with Ajit Singh’s Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), to fight the BJP together in the state.

Opposition parties have come together to form alliances in different states as well to put up a stiff fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party, the ruling party, which had achieved an absolute majority with 282 seats in its kitty out of 543 in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress had been left far behind with just 44 seats.

This time around, the BJP is banking on the work it has done in the past five years, while the Congress is contesting the elections on the poll planks of jobs, minimum income guarantee and has been raising the issues of the Rafale deal, farmer suicides among others.

Voting for the first phase of elections will begin at 7 am in most of the constituencies.

The 20 states that are going to polls in the first phase of elections are: Andhra Pradesh (25 seats), Arunachal Pradesh (2 ), Assam (5), Bihar (4), Chhattisgarh (1), Jammu and Kashmir (2), Maharashtra (7), Manipur (1), Meghalaya (2), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Odisha (4), Sikkim (1), Telangana (17), Tripura (1), Uttar Pradesh (8), Uttarakhand (5), West Bengal (2), Andaman (1) and Lakshadweep (1).

The constituencies that will go to vote across the 20 states are:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Andhra Pradesh

Araku

Srikakulam

Vizianagaram

Visakhapatnam

Anakapalli

Kakinada

Amalapuram

Rajahmundry

Narasapuram

Eluru

Machilipatnam

Vijayawada

Guntur

Narasaraopet

Bapatla

Ongole

Nandyal

Kurnool

Anantapur

Hindupur

Kadapa

Nellore

Tirupati

Rajampet

Chittoor

Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh West

Arunachal Pradesh East

Assam

Tezpur

Kaliabor

Jorhat

Dibrugarh

Lakhimpur

Bihar

Aurangabad

Gaya

Nawada

Jamui

Chhattisgarh

Bastar

Jammu and Kashmir

Baramulla

Jammu

Lakshadweep

Lakshadweep

Maharashtra

Wardha

Ramtek

Nagpur

Bhandara-Gondiya

Gadchiroli-Chimur

Chandrapur

Yavatmal-Washim

Manipur

Outer Manipur

Meghalaya

Shillong

Tura

Mizoram

Mizoram

Nagaland

Nagaland

Odisha

Kalahandi

Nabaranggpur

Berhampur

Koraput

Sikkim

Sikkim

Telangana

Adilabad

Peddapalli

Karimnagar

Nizamabad

Zahirabad

Medak

Malkajgiri

Secunderabad

Hyderabad

Chevella

Mahbubnagar

Nagarkurnool

Nalgonda

Bhongir

Warangal

Mahabubabad

Khammam

Tripura

Tripura West

Uttar Pradesh

Saharanpur

Kairana

Muzaffarnagar

Bijnor

Meerut

Baghpat

Ghaziabad

GautamBuddhaNagar

Uttarakhand

Tehri Garhwal

Garhwal

Almora

Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar

Haridwar

West Bengal

Cooch Behar

Alipurduar

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 23:07 IST