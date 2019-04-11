Lok Sabha Elections 2019: In Uttarakhand, polling for all five seats being held today

All five Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttarakhand are voting in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections on Thursday. A total of 7856,268 voters will decide the fate of 52 candidates.

Haridwar, Almora (SC), Tehri Garhwal, Pauri and Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar are the five parliamentary constituencies in the state.

There are 4142,870 male voters, 3713,498 female voters and 259 transgender voters in the state. Uttarakhand governor Baby Rani Maurya and chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat appealed to voters to exercise their democratic rights.

A day before the polls, candidates carried out silent campaigning and took rest. With folded hands, the candidates met voters and sought their support.

They, however, were cautious while meeting people fearing any action from the election commission as gathering of more than five people is not allowed with mode code of conduct (MCC) in force.

Congress state president Pritam Singh, who is also the party’s candidate from Tehri Garhwal seat, spent a few hours in the party headquarters in Dehradun. He met supporters and locals but for not more than two minutes to avoid crowd gathering. Thereafter, he met some people in Gandhi Road area of the city before going home to take rest.

BJP candidate from the seat Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah opted out of door-to-door campaign, but met booth-level party workers near her house.

In the Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar seat, Ajay Bhatt of the BJP and Harish Rawat of the Congress spent most of their day meeting people.

Bhatt spend his morning and afternoon meeting locals in Rudrapur, Nainital and Kashipur while Rawat spent his day meeting people in Haldwani and Rudrpaur in the morning before heading back to Haldwani to meet a few more locals.

BJP candidate from Haridwar constituency, met party workers at his camp office before meeting voters in pockets of Doiwala, Roorkee and Haridwar. Congress candidate Ambrish Kumar held a meeting with party leaders before meeting some voters in Haridwar city.

In Almora and Pauri constituencies also, candidates made public connect by meeting people.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 13:03 IST