Lok Sabha Elections 2019: In Uttarakhand, polling for all five seats being held today

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: In Uttarakhand, polling for all five seats being held todaylok sabha elections Updated: Apr 11, 2019 14:09 IST
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat (extreme right, in grey jacket) at a polling booth to cast his vote in Dehradun, April 11, 2019.(ANI / Twitter )
All five Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttarakhand are voting in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections on Thursday. A total of 7856,268 voters will decide the fate of 52 candidates.
Haridwar, Almora (SC), Tehri Garhwal, Pauri and Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar are the five parliamentary constituencies in the state.
There are 4142,870 male voters, 3713,498 female voters and 259 transgender voters in the state. Uttarakhand governor Baby Rani Maurya and chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat appealed to voters to exercise their democratic rights.
A day before the polls, candidates carried out silent campaigning and took rest. With folded hands, the candidates met voters and sought their support.
They, however, were cautious while meeting people fearing any action from the election commission as gathering of more than five people is not allowed with mode code of conduct (MCC) in force.
Congress state president Pritam Singh, who is also the party’s candidate from Tehri Garhwal seat, spent a few hours in the party headquarters in Dehradun. He met supporters and locals but for not more than two minutes to avoid crowd gathering. Thereafter, he met some people in Gandhi Road area of the city before going home to take rest.
BJP candidate from the seat Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah opted out of door-to-door campaign, but met booth-level party workers near her house.
In the Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar seat, Ajay Bhatt of the BJP and Harish Rawat of the Congress spent most of their day meeting people.
Bhatt spend his morning and afternoon meeting locals in Rudrapur, Nainital and Kashipur while Rawat spent his day meeting people in Haldwani and Rudrpaur in the morning before heading back to Haldwani to meet a few more locals.
BJP candidate from Haridwar constituency, met party workers at his camp office before meeting voters in pockets of Doiwala, Roorkee and Haridwar. Congress candidate Ambrish Kumar held a meeting with party leaders before meeting some voters in Haridwar city.
In Almora and Pauri constituencies also, candidates made public connect by meeting people.
For complete coverage of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, click here
|Constituency
|Sitting MP
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|Bishnu Pada Ray, BJP
|Andhra Pradesh
|Araku
|Kothapalli Geetha, YSRC
|Srikakulam
|Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, TDP
|Vizianagaram
|Pusapati Ashok Gajapati Raju, TDP
|Visakhapatnam
|Kambhampati Hari Babu, BJP
|Anakapalli
|Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, TDP (Now with YSRCP)
|Kakinada
|Thota Narasimham, TDP
|Amalapuram
|Pandula Ravindra Babu, TDP (Joined YSRCP in Feb 2019)
|Rajahmundry
|Murali Mohan, TDP
|Narasapuram
|Gokaraju Gangaraju, BJP
|Eluru
|Maganti Venkateswara Rao, TDP
|Machilipatnam
|Konakalla Narayana Rao, TDP
|Vijayawada
|Kesineni Srinivas, TDP
|Guntur
|Jayadev Galla, TDP
|Narasaraopet
|Rayapati Sambasiva Rao, TDP
|Bapatla
|Maluadri Sriram, TDP
|Ongole
|YV Subba Reddy, YSRCP
|Nandyal
|S P Y Reddy, YSRCP
|Kurnool
|Butta Renuka, YSRCP
|Anantapur
|JC Diwakar Reddy, TDP
|Hindupur
|Kristappa Nimmala, TDP
|Kadapa
|Avinash Reddy, YSRCP
|Nellore
|Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy, YSRCP
|Tirupati
|Varaprasad Rao Velagapalli, YSRCP
|Rajampet
|PV Midhun Reddy, YSRCP
|Chittoor
|Naramalli Sivaprasad, TDP
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Arunachal Pradesh West
|Kiren Rijiju, BJP
|Arunachal Pradesh East
|Ninong Ering, Congress
|Assam
|Tezpur
|Ram Prasad Sarmah, BJP
|Kaliabor
|Gaurav Gogoi, Congress
|Jorhat
|Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, BJP
|Dibrugarh
|Rameswar Teli, BJP
|Lakhimpur
|Pradan Baruah, BJP
|Bihar
|Aurangabad
|Sushil Kumar Singh, BJP
|Gaya
|Hari Manjhi, BJP
|Nawada
|Giriraj Singh, BJP
|Jamui
|Chirag Paswan, LJP
|Chhattisgarh
|Bastar
|Dinesh Kashyap, BJP
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Baramulla
|Muzaffar Hussain Baig, PDP
|Jammu
|Jugal Kishore, BJP
|Lakshadweep
|Lakshadweep
|Mohammed Faizal PP, NCP
|Maharashtra
|Wardha
|Ramdas Chandrabhanji Tadas, BJP
|Ramtek
|Krupal Balaji Tumane, Shiv Sena
|Nagpur
|Nitin Gadkar, BJP
|Bhandara-Gondiya
|Madhukarrao Yashwantrao Kukde, NCP
|Gadchiroli-Chimur
|Ashok Nete, BJP
|Chandrapur
|Ahir Hansraj Gangaram, BJP
|Yavatmal-Washim
|Gawali Bhavana Pundlikrao, Shiv Sena
|Constituency
|Sitting MP
|Manipur
|Outer Manipur
|Thangso Baite, Congress
|Meghalaya
|Shillong
|Vincent H Pala, Congress
|Tura
|Vacant, After Congrad Sangma became chief minister
|Mizoram
|Mizoram
|CL Ruala, Congress
|Nagaland
|Nagaland
|Tokheho Yepthomi, NDPP
|Odisha
|Kalahandi
|Arka Keshari Deo, BJD
|Nabarangpur
|Balabhadra Majhi, BJD
|Berhampur
|Sidhant Mohapatra, BJP
|Koraput
|Jhina Hikaka, BJD
|Sikkim
|Sikkim
|Prem Nath Rai, SDF
|Telangana
|Adilabad
|Godam Nagesh, TRS
|Peddapalli
|Balka Suman, TRS
|Karimnagar
|Vinod Kumar Boinapally, TRS
|Nizamabad
|Kalvakuntla Kavitha, TRS
|Zahirabad
|B.B. Patil, TRS
|Medak
|Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao, TRS
|Malkajgiri
|Ch.Malla Reddy, TDP
|Secunderabad
|Bandaru Dattatreya, BJP
|Hyderabad
|Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM
|Chevella
|Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, TRS (resigned in 2018)
|Mahbubnagar
|AP Jithender Reddy, TRS
|Nagarkurnool
|Yellaiah Nandi, Congress
|Nalgonda
|Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Congress
|Bhongir
|Dr. Boora Narsaiah Goud, TRS
|Warangal
|Kadiyam Srihari, TRS
|Mahabubabad
|Prof. Azmeera Seetaram Naik, TRS
|Khammam
|Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, YSRCP
|Tripura
|Tripura West
|Sankar Prasad Datt, CPI(M)
|Uttar Pradesh
|Saharanpur
|Raghav Lakhanpal, BJP
|Kairana
|Tabassum Hasan, RLD
|Muzaffarnagar
|Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, BJP
|Bijnor
|Kunwar Bharatendra Singh, BJP
|Meerut
|Rajendra Agrawal, BJP
|Baghpat
|Satya Pal Singh, BJP
|Ghaziabad
|VK Singh, BJP
|GautamBuddhaNagar
|Mahesh Sharma, BJP
|Uttarakhand
|Tehri Garhwal
|Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, BJP
|Garhwal
|Maj Gen (Retd) Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri (AVSM), BJP
|Almora
|Ajay Tamta, BJP
|Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar
|Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, BJP
|Haridwar
|Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, BJP
|West Bengal
|Cooch Behar
|Partha Pratim Ray, Trinamool Congress
|Alipurduar
|Dasrath Tirkey, Trinamool Congress
First Published: Apr 11, 2019 13:03 IST