Will Tejaswi Surya, 28, retain Bengaluru South for BJP? Voting today

BJP’s Bangalore South candidate Tejasvi Surya urged people to come out in large numbers and vote to ensure that good people are elected.

The 28-year-old cast his vote on Thursday morning at Girinagar polling booth in the city. “I request to come out in large number and vote to ensure that good government and good men are elected,” he said.

Surya, who is the general secretary of the state Yuva Morcha and member of the social media team of the party, is contesting against senior Congress leader BK Hariprasad, in the two-phase general elections to be held on 18 and 23 April.

Surya’s selection as BJP candidate in Banglore south came as a surprise to many. Surya, in a series of tweets, expressed thanks to PM Narendra Modi for his nomination. The seat was held by Union minister HN Ananth Kumar till his death last year. BJP state unit chief BS Yeddyurappa had recommended his widow, Tejaswini Ananth Kumar’s candidature from this seat.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 09:36 IST