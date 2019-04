Lok Sabha elections 2019: ‘Hope more youngsters head to polling booths,’ tweets PM Modi as voting begins for 95 seats across 11 states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged voters to go out and vote and “strengthen our democracy” as 95 parliamentary constituencies across 11 states poll in the second phase of the Lok Sabha election 2019.

“Dear Citizens of India, Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha polls start today. I am sure all those whose seats are polling today will strengthen our democracy by exercising their franchise,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

“I hope more youngsters head to the polling booths and vote!” Modi wrote.

Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Manipur are among the states voting on Thursday. Along with the Lok Sabha election, Odisha will also vote for 35 assembly seats on Thursday.

The polling was scheduled to be held in 97 seats but polling in Vellore (Tamil Nadu) and Tripura East constituencies was cancelled by the Election Commission of India.

In the 2014 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 27 out of these 95 seats. Another six seats of these 95 went to its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners. The Congress won just 12 seats in the 2014 elections, while other United Progressive Alliance (UPA) partners won three. That means 47 seats went to non-NDA, non-UPA parties.

Voting will be held in 115 constituencies in the third, 71 in the fourth phase, 51 in the fifth phase, 59 in the sixth and 59 in the seventh phase. The results will be declared on May 23.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 08:01 IST