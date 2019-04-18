In 137-second video, Mukesh Ambani talks about ‘the man for South Mumbai’

Milind Deora, the 42-year-old Congress leader set for a tough contest with the Shiv Sena in Mumbai South, has taken his campaign pitch a few notches higher with a 137-second video. Of the many people who extend support to Deora in this video are Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and banker Uday Kotak.

“Milind is the man for South Mumbai,” says Ambani right at the beginning of the video tweeted by Deora before going on to explain his choice.

“Having represented South Mumbai for 10 years, I believe Milind has in-depth knowledge of social, economic and cultural ecosystem of the South Mumbai constituency,” says Mukesh Ambani, counted among the world’s 100 most influential by TIME newsmagazine.

The industrialist also spoke about creating new employment for the talented youth in micro-enterprises and large businesses.

It has been a running strand in Deora’s campaign. “From small shopkeepers to large industrialists - for everyone, South Mumbai means business. We need to bring businesses back to Mumbai and make job creation for our youth a top priority,” Deora tweeted as he put out the video.

The former union minister had made his electoral debut in 2004. But the former union minister lost out in the 2014 election after representing the constituency for 10 years. Last month, he was appointed as the Congress’s Mumbai city unit.

Mumbai South is set for a tough contest between two strong contenders — Arvind Sawant of the Shiv Sena, who is the sitting Member of Parliament, and Deora. Of the six assembly constituencies that make up the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency, the Sena has a strong hold over two, Sewri and Worli.

Similarly, the Congress has an advantage in Mumbadevi which has a Congress MLA at present in Amin Patel, and Byculla, which has a sizeable Muslim population.

According to reports, the real test for both candidates will be in the affluent areas of South Mumbai, such as Malabar Hill, Peddar Road, and Breach Candy.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 15:03 IST