Lok Sabha election 2019: Police fire tear gas shells, baton charge agitators in Darjeeling
Known for its tea and Unesco World Heritage site of Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, Darjeeling is voting on Thursday in the second of the seven-phased Lok Sabha election 2019.india Updated: Apr 18, 2019 12:21 IST
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Security personnel on Thursday fired tear gas shells and baton charged agitators, who accused workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress of obstructing them from casting their vote, at Chopra under Darjeeling constituency, where the second phase of polling in the Lok Sabha election is underway.
Agitators, who were blocking National Highway 31, also hurled crude bombs at the personnel of the local police and Rapid Action Force, officials said.
Known for its tea and Unesco World Heritage site of Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, Darjeeling is voting on Thursday in the second of the seven-phased Lok Sabha election 2019.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has held Darjeeling, one of the 42 Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal, for the last two terms. The BJP had won the Darjeeling seat in 2009 and 2014 with the support of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM).
Raju Bista, entrepreneur and managing director of a private company, is fighting from the Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat, which comprises the hill towns of Darjeeling, Kurseong and Kalimpong as well as the plains of Siliguri, has a sizeable Gorkha population.
Also read: Mamata Banerjee looks to counter challengers on home turf Bengal
The Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) and a faction of GJM, the major local outfits that have carried out movements demanding a separate state Gorkhaland, offered support to Bista.
Amar Singh Rai, who is MLA from GJM from Darjeeling assembly seat, is contesting on a Trinamool ticket.
The votes will be counted on May 23.
|Constituency
|Sitting MP
|Assam
|Karimganj
|Radheshyam Biswas, AIUDF
|Silchar
|Sushmita Dev, Congress
|Autonomous District
|Biren Singh Engti, Congress
|Mangaldoi
|Ramen Deka, BJP
|Nawgong
|Rajen Gohain, BJP
|Bihar
|Kishanganj
|Mohammad Asrarul Haque, Congress
|Katihar
|Shah Tariq Anwar, NCP
|Purnia
|Santosh Kumar, JD(U)
|Bhagalpur
|Shailesh Kumar (Bulo Mandal), RJD
|Banka
|Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav, RJD
|Chhattisgarh
|Rajnandgaon
|Abhishek Singh, BJP
|Mahasamund
|Chandulal Sahu, BJP
|Kanker
|Vikram Dev Usendi, BJP
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Srinagar
|Farooq Abdullah, National Conference
|Udhampur
|Dr. Jitendra Singh, BJPs
|Karnataka
|Udupi Chikmagalur
|Shobha Karandlaje, BJP
|Hassan
|H.D. Deve Gowda, JD(S)
|Dakshina Kannada
|Nalin Kumar Kateel, BJP
|Chitradurga
|B.N.Chandrappa, Congress
|Tumkur
|S. P. Muddahanumegowda, Congress
|Mandya
|CS Puttaraju, JD(S)
|Mysore
|Prathap Simha, BJP
|Chamrajanagar
|R Dhruvanarayana, Congress
|Bangalore Rural
|DK Suresh, Congress
|Bangalore North
|DV Sadananda Gowda, BJP
|Bangalore Central
|PC Mohan, BJP
|Bangalore South
|Vacant after Ananth Kumar’s death in 2018
|Chikkaballapur
|Veerappa Moily, Congress
|Kolar
|KH Muniyappa, Congress
|Maharashtra
|Buldhana
|Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao, Shiv Sena
|Akola
|Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao, BJP
|Amravati
|Adsul Anandrao Vithoba, Shiv Sena
|Hingoli
|Rajeev Shankarrao Satav, Congress
|Nanded
|Ashok Shankarrao Chavan, Congress
|Parbhani
|Jadhav Sanjay (Bandu) Haribhau, Shiv Sena
|Beed
|Pritam Gopinathrao Munde, BJP
|Osmanabad
|Gaikwad Ravindra Vishwanath, Shiv Sena
|Latur
|Dr. Sunil Baliram Gaikwad, BJP
|Solapur
|Sharad Bansode, BJP
|Manipur
|Inner Manipur
|Thokchom Meinya, Congress
|Odisha
|Bargarh
|Prabas Kumar Singh, BJD
|Sundargarh
|Jual Oram, BJP
|Bolangir
|Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, BJD
|Kandhamal
|Pratyusha Rajeshwari Singh, BJD
|Aska
|Ladu Kishore Swain, BJD
|Constituency
|Sitting MP
|Tamil Nadu
|Tiruvallur
|Dr. P. Venugopal, AIADMK
|Chennai North
|TG Venkatesh Babu, AIADMK
|Chennai South
|J Jayavardhan, AIADMK
|Chennai Central
|SR Vijayakumar, AIADMK
|Sriperumbudur
|KN Ramachandran, AIADMK
|Kancheepuram
|K Maragatham, AIADMK
|Arakkonam
|G Hari, AIADMK
|Vellore
|B. Senguttuvan., AIADMK
|Krishnagiri
|K Ashok Kumar, AIADMK
|Dharmapuri
|Anbumani Ramadoss, PMK
|Tiruvannamalai
|Vanaroja R, AIADMK
|Arani
|V Elumalai, AIADMK
|Villupuram
|Rajendran S., AIADMK
|Kallakurichi
|K. Kamaraj, AIADMK
|Salem
|V Pannerselvam, AIADMK
|Namakkal
|PR Sundaram, AIADMK
|Erode
|S Selvakumara Chinnayan, AIADMK
|Tiruppur
|V.Sathyabama, AIADMK
|Nilgiris
|C Gopalakrishnan, AIADMK
|Coimbatore
|P Nagarajan, AIADMK
|Pollachi
|C Mahendran, AIADMK
|Dindigul
|M Udhayakumar, AIADMK
|Karur
|M Thambidurai, AIADMK
|Tiruchirappalli
|Kumar.P, AIADMK
|Perambalur
|RP Marutharajaa, AIADMK
|Cuddalore
|A Arunmozhithevan, AIADMK
|Chidambaram
|M Chandrakasi, AIADMK
|Mayiladuthurai
|RK Bharathi Mohan, AIADMK
|Nagapattinam
|Dr K Gopal, AIADMK
|Thanjavur
|K Parasuraman, AIADMK
|Sivaganga
|PR Senthilnathan, AIADMK
|Madurai
|R Gopalakrishnan, AIADMK
|Theni
|R Parthipan, AIADMK
|Virudhunagar
|Radhakrishnan T., AIADMK
|Ramanathapuram
|Anwhar Raajhaa, AIADMK
|Thoothukkudi
|Jeyasingh Thiyagaraj Natterjee.J, AIADMK
|Tenkasi
|M Vasanthi, AIADMK
|Tirunelvelli
|Prabakaran.K.R.P, AIADMK
|Kanniyakumari
|Pon Radhakrishnan, BJP
|Uttar Pradesh
|Nagina
|Yashwant Singh, BJP
|Amroha
|Kanwar Singh Tanwar, BJP
|Bulandshahr
|Bhola Singh, BJP
|Aligarh
|Satish Kumar Gautam, BJP
|Hathras
|Ranjan Kumar Diwakar, BJP
|Mathura
|Hema Malini, BJP
|Agra
|Ram Shankar Katheria, BJP
|Fatehpur Sikri
|Chaudhary Babulal, BJP
|West Bengal
|Jalpaiguri
|Bijoy Chandra Barman, Trinamool
|Darjeeling
|SS Ahluwalia, BJP
|Raiganj
|Md Salim, CPI(M)
|Puducherry
|Puducherry
|R Radhakrishnan, AINRC
First Published: Apr 18, 2019 12:21 IST