Lok Sabha elections 2019: Political heat rises in northern hill seats of West Bengal
In the 2014 general elections, S S Ahluwalia of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won Darjeeling, Md Salim of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) won Raiganj, while Bijoy Chandra Bauman of Trinamool Congress (TMC) won Jalpaiguri.lok sabha elections Updated: Apr 18, 2019 07:24 IST
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Of the three West Bengal constituencies going to the polls in the second phase on Thursday, the battle for Darjeeling, in north Bengal, is the most politically significant. The other two seats are Jalpaiguri, also in north Bengal, and Raiganj in Uttar Dinajpur.
In the 2014 general elections, S S Ahluwalia of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won Darjeeling, Md Salim of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) won Raiganj, while Bijoy Chandra Bauman of Trinamool Congress (TMC) won Jalpaiguri.
This time, four hill-based parties — Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) led by Bimal Gurung, Gorkha National Liberation Front, Communist Party of Revolutionary Marxists and a faction of Akhil Bharat Gorkha League — have rallied around the BJP candidate Raju Singh Bista, who will take on TMC’s Amar Singh Rai in Darjeeling.
These parties are trying to revive the demand for “political and administrative separation” from Bengal, which chief minister Mamata Banerjee has vowed to prevent.
Raiganj is one of Bengal’s trickiest constituencies, where analysts claim, anyone with 30% of the vote can hope to win. Deepa Dasmunsi, the Congress candidate whom CPI(M)’s Md Salim edged out in 2014, is back to avenge her defeat. The BJP – its candidate is Debasree Chaudhuri — has tried to polarise voters by highlighting the deaths of two young men in police firing in front of Daribhit School in Islampur in September 2018 while protesting the appointment of an Urdu teacher. From the TMC, Kanaia Lal Agarwal is in the fray.
In Jalpaiguri, the fight is mainly between TMC’s Bijoy Chandra Barman and BJP’s Jayanta Ray. Interestingly, both parties are claiming credit for the circuit bench of the Calcutta high court that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February.
“If polling is peaceful and fair, it will be difficult for Trinamool Congress to win any of the three seats. It will also be a challenge for the ruling party to keep its workers in check so that they don’t indulge in violence,” said Amal Mukhopadhyay, a teacher of political science and former principal of Presidency College.
|Constituency
|Sitting MP
|Assam
|Karimganj
|Radheshyam Biswas, AIUDF
|Silchar
|Sushmita Dev, Congress
|Autonomous District
|Biren Singh Engti, Congress
|Mangaldoi
|Ramen Deka, BJP
|Nawgong
|Rajen Gohain, BJP
|Bihar
|Kishanganj
|Mohammad Asrarul Haque, Congress
|Katihar
|Shah Tariq Anwar, NCP
|Purnia
|Santosh Kumar, JD(U)
|Bhagalpur
|Shailesh Kumar (Bulo Mandal), RJD
|Banka
|Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav, RJD
|Chhattisgarh
|Rajnandgaon
|Abhishek Singh, BJP
|Mahasamund
|Chandulal Sahu, BJP
|Kanker
|Vikram Dev Usendi, BJP
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Srinagar
|Farooq Abdullah, National Conference
|Udhampur
|Dr. Jitendra Singh, BJPs
|Karnataka
|Udupi Chikmagalur
|Shobha Karandlaje, BJP
|Hassan
|H.D. Deve Gowda, JD(S)
|Dakshina Kannada
|Nalin Kumar Kateel, BJP
|Chitradurga
|B.N.Chandrappa, Congress
|Tumkur
|S. P. Muddahanumegowda, Congress
|Mandya
|CS Puttaraju, JD(S)
|Mysore
|Prathap Simha, BJP
|Chamrajanagar
|R Dhruvanarayana, Congress
|Bangalore Rural
|DK Suresh, Congress
|Bangalore North
|DV Sadananda Gowda, BJP
|Bangalore Central
|PC Mohan, BJP
|Bangalore South
|Vacant after Ananth Kumar’s death in 2018
|Chikkaballapur
|Veerappa Moily, Congress
|Kolar
|KH Muniyappa, Congress
|Maharashtra
|Buldhana
|Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao, Shiv Sena
|Akola
|Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao, BJP
|Amravati
|Adsul Anandrao Vithoba, Shiv Sena
|Hingoli
|Rajeev Shankarrao Satav, Congress
|Nanded
|Ashok Shankarrao Chavan, Congress
|Parbhani
|Jadhav Sanjay (Bandu) Haribhau, Shiv Sena
|Beed
|Pritam Gopinathrao Munde, BJP
|Osmanabad
|Gaikwad Ravindra Vishwanath, Shiv Sena
|Latur
|Dr. Sunil Baliram Gaikwad, BJP
|Solapur
|Sharad Bansode, BJP
|Manipur
|Inner Manipur
|Thokchom Meinya, Congress
|Odisha
|Bargarh
|Prabas Kumar Singh, BJD
|Sundargarh
|Jual Oram, BJP
|Bolangir
|Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, BJD
|Kandhamal
|Pratyusha Rajeshwari Singh, BJD
|Aska
|Ladu Kishore Swain, BJD
|Constituency
|Sitting MP
|Tamil Nadu
|Tiruvallur
|Dr. P. Venugopal, AIADMK
|Chennai North
|TG Venkatesh Babu, AIADMK
|Chennai South
|J Jayavardhan, AIADMK
|Chennai Central
|SR Vijayakumar, AIADMK
|Sriperumbudur
|KN Ramachandran, AIADMK
|Kancheepuram
|K Maragatham, AIADMK
|Arakkonam
|G Hari, AIADMK
|Vellore
|B. Senguttuvan., AIADMK
|Krishnagiri
|K Ashok Kumar, AIADMK
|Dharmapuri
|Anbumani Ramadoss, PMK
|Tiruvannamalai
|Vanaroja R, AIADMK
|Arani
|V Elumalai, AIADMK
|Villupuram
|Rajendran S., AIADMK
|Kallakurichi
|K. Kamaraj, AIADMK
|Salem
|V Pannerselvam, AIADMK
|Namakkal
|PR Sundaram, AIADMK
|Erode
|S Selvakumara Chinnayan, AIADMK
|Tiruppur
|V.Sathyabama, AIADMK
|Nilgiris
|C Gopalakrishnan, AIADMK
|Coimbatore
|P Nagarajan, AIADMK
|Pollachi
|C Mahendran, AIADMK
|Dindigul
|M Udhayakumar, AIADMK
|Karur
|M Thambidurai, AIADMK
|Tiruchirappalli
|Kumar.P, AIADMK
|Perambalur
|RP Marutharajaa, AIADMK
|Cuddalore
|A Arunmozhithevan, AIADMK
|Chidambaram
|M Chandrakasi, AIADMK
|Mayiladuthurai
|RK Bharathi Mohan, AIADMK
|Nagapattinam
|Dr K Gopal, AIADMK
|Thanjavur
|K Parasuraman, AIADMK
|Sivaganga
|PR Senthilnathan, AIADMK
|Madurai
|R Gopalakrishnan, AIADMK
|Theni
|R Parthipan, AIADMK
|Virudhunagar
|Radhakrishnan T., AIADMK
|Ramanathapuram
|Anwhar Raajhaa, AIADMK
|Thoothukkudi
|Jeyasingh Thiyagaraj Natterjee.J, AIADMK
|Tenkasi
|M Vasanthi, AIADMK
|Tirunelvelli
|Prabakaran.K.R.P, AIADMK
|Kanniyakumari
|Pon Radhakrishnan, BJP
|Uttar Pradesh
|Nagina
|Yashwant Singh, BJP
|Amroha
|Kanwar Singh Tanwar, BJP
|Bulandshahr
|Bhola Singh, BJP
|Aligarh
|Satish Kumar Gautam, BJP
|Hathras
|Ranjan Kumar Diwakar, BJP
|Mathura
|Hema Malini, BJP
|Agra
|Ram Shankar Katheria, BJP
|Fatehpur Sikri
|Chaudhary Babulal, BJP
|West Bengal
|Jalpaiguri
|Bijoy Chandra Barman, Trinamool
|Darjeeling
|SS Ahluwalia, BJP
|Raiganj
|Md Salim, CPI(M)
|Puducherry
|Puducherry
|R Radhakrishnan, AINRC
First Published: Apr 18, 2019 04:04 IST