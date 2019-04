Lok Sabha election 2019: SP’s Poonam Sinha files nomination papers from Lucknow

Poonam Sinha, the Samajwadi Party’s newly-inducted member, filed her nomination papers for the Lok Sabha election 2019 from the Lucknow parliamentary constituency on Thursday.

Poonam Sinha, the wife of actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, will fight against her main rival Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union home minister Rajnath Singh. The Congress has fielded Acharya Pramod Krishnan from the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat.

Also read: Shatrughan Sinha’s wife Poonam joins SP

SP president Akhilesh Yadav had announced Poonam Sinha’s name on Wednesday a day after she joined the party in Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow.

Lucknow goes to the polls on May 6 in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections along with 50 other parliamentary constituencies across seven states. Live updates here

Poonam Sinha joined the SP days after her husband and the two-time Lok Sabha MP Shatrughan Sinha quit the BJP to join Congress. Shatrughan Sinha will contest from the Patna Sahib parliamentary seat in Bihar against BJP leader and Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who is making his debut in the Lok Sabha elections.

The SP, Mayawati’s Bahujan Samal Party (BSP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) led by former Union minister Ajit Singh are in alliance for the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress, after being overlooked by the grand-alliance, announced to contest alone in the most populous state.

The BJP is looking to repeat its performance of 2014 in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh. The party had won in 71 Lok Sabha constituencies on its own in the state five years ago while the coalition led by the BJP had bagged 73 seats.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 13:09 IST