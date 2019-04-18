Today in New Delhi, India
Lok Sabha elections 2019 Phase 2 voting: Long-running drought and farm crisis are main election issues in Maharashtra

Among the main candidates in the fray are former Maharashtra chief ministers and Congress leaders Ashok Chavan (Nanded) and Sushilkumar Shinde (Solapur), Dr BR Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar (Solapur and Akola) and former union minister Gopinath Munde’s daughter and sitting MP Pritam Munde (Beed).

lok sabha elections Updated: Apr 18, 2019 07:22 IST
Surendra P Gangan
Surendra P Gangan
Hindustan Times, Beed/Osmanabad
Polling will be held for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra’s Marathwada and Vidarbha regions on Thursday amid a growing water crisis.(Satish Bate/HT File Photo )

Polling will be held for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra’s Marathwada and Vidarbha regions on Thursday amid a growing water crisis. The government declared 90% of villages in Marathwada’s eight districts drought-hit last November and December. Over 60% of villages are facing drought in three Vidarbha districts of Akola, Amravati and Buldhana, which are among the constituencies going to polls in the second phase of the general elections.

Maharashtra has the most seats, 48, after Uttar Pradesh (80). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 23 seats while Shiv Sena won 18 in the last Lok Sabha polls in the state.

The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party won six between them.

Bhagwat Pawar, 75, a farmer, said he has not yet decided whom to vote for even as he attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Osmanbad last week.

His priority remains how to deal with drought. “I have seen the 1972 drought when we had water but no food. [During] recent droughts from 2012 to 2014, there was a scarcity of water. But it is worse than that. Almost all of us own land, but do not have water… how are we going to sustain until it rains?”

Residents say water sources are rapidly drying up. “We wake up at 4 am to ensure maximum water is fetched from a public bore well. We get a couple of pots of water after waiting for 4-5 hours,” said Anita Munjal, 45, a resident of Mardi village.

Ashok Tangade, who works for Jagar Pratisthan, an NGO, said no party is talking about the issue and none has done anything significant for the drought-prone district.

YR Jadhav, a former advisor to the Maharashtra Water Resources Regulatory Authority, said the voters in the rural areas are in distress and do not have sufficient money to make ends meet. “They do not have the luxury of comparing the [performances of the] incumbent and previous governments before voting. The resentment is expressed through votes and it could go against the ruling party [BJP].”

Vidarbha-based farm expert, Vijay Jawandhiya, said most elections are fought on the lines of caste and creed and not the real issues.

“There is discontent among farmers and others in rural areas over crop losses, absence of minimum support price, inflation, rising unemployment. But ultimately voting is done in the name of caste, which is supreme over anything else for voters,” he said.

ConstituencySitting MP
Assam
KarimganjRadheshyam Biswas, AIUDF
SilcharSushmita Dev, Congress
Autonomous DistrictBiren Singh Engti, Congress
MangaldoiRamen Deka, BJP
NawgongRajen Gohain, BJP
Bihar
KishanganjMohammad Asrarul Haque, Congress
KatiharShah Tariq Anwar, NCP
PurniaSantosh Kumar, JD(U)
BhagalpurShailesh Kumar (Bulo Mandal), RJD
BankaJai Prakash Narayan Yadav, RJD
Chhattisgarh
RajnandgaonAbhishek Singh, BJP
MahasamundChandulal Sahu, BJP
KankerVikram Dev Usendi, BJP
Jammu and Kashmir
SrinagarFarooq Abdullah, National Conference
UdhampurDr. Jitendra Singh, BJPs
Karnataka
Udupi ChikmagalurShobha Karandlaje, BJP
HassanH.D. Deve Gowda, JD(S)
Dakshina KannadaNalin Kumar Kateel, BJP
ChitradurgaB.N.Chandrappa, Congress
TumkurS. P. Muddahanumegowda, Congress
MandyaCS Puttaraju, JD(S)
MysorePrathap Simha, BJP
ChamrajanagarR Dhruvanarayana, Congress
Bangalore RuralDK Suresh, Congress
Bangalore NorthDV Sadananda Gowda, BJP
Bangalore CentralPC Mohan, BJP
Bangalore SouthVacant after Ananth Kumar’s death in 2018
ChikkaballapurVeerappa Moily, Congress
KolarKH Muniyappa, Congress
Maharashtra
BuldhanaJadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao, Shiv Sena
AkolaDhotre Sanjay Shamrao, BJP
AmravatiAdsul Anandrao Vithoba, Shiv Sena
HingoliRajeev Shankarrao Satav, Congress
NandedAshok Shankarrao Chavan, Congress
ParbhaniJadhav Sanjay (Bandu) Haribhau, Shiv Sena
BeedPritam Gopinathrao Munde, BJP
OsmanabadGaikwad Ravindra Vishwanath, Shiv Sena
LaturDr. Sunil Baliram Gaikwad, BJP
SolapurSharad Bansode, BJP
Manipur
Inner ManipurThokchom Meinya, Congress
Odisha
BargarhPrabas Kumar Singh, BJD
SundargarhJual Oram, BJP
BolangirKalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, BJD
KandhamalPratyusha Rajeshwari Singh, BJD
AskaLadu Kishore Swain, BJD
ConstituencySitting MP
Tamil Nadu
TiruvallurDr. P. Venugopal, AIADMK
Chennai NorthTG Venkatesh Babu, AIADMK
Chennai SouthJ Jayavardhan, AIADMK
Chennai CentralSR Vijayakumar, AIADMK
SriperumbudurKN Ramachandran, AIADMK
KancheepuramK Maragatham, AIADMK
ArakkonamG Hari, AIADMK
VelloreB. Senguttuvan., AIADMK
KrishnagiriK Ashok Kumar, AIADMK
DharmapuriAnbumani Ramadoss, PMK
TiruvannamalaiVanaroja R, AIADMK
AraniV Elumalai, AIADMK
VillupuramRajendran S., AIADMK
KallakurichiK. Kamaraj, AIADMK
SalemV Pannerselvam, AIADMK
NamakkalPR Sundaram, AIADMK
ErodeS Selvakumara Chinnayan, AIADMK
TiruppurV.Sathyabama, AIADMK
NilgirisC Gopalakrishnan, AIADMK
CoimbatoreP Nagarajan, AIADMK
PollachiC Mahendran, AIADMK
DindigulM Udhayakumar, AIADMK
KarurM Thambidurai, AIADMK
TiruchirappalliKumar.P, AIADMK
PerambalurRP Marutharajaa, AIADMK
CuddaloreA Arunmozhithevan, AIADMK
ChidambaramM Chandrakasi, AIADMK
MayiladuthuraiRK Bharathi Mohan, AIADMK
NagapattinamDr K Gopal, AIADMK
ThanjavurK Parasuraman, AIADMK
SivagangaPR Senthilnathan, AIADMK
MaduraiR Gopalakrishnan, AIADMK
TheniR Parthipan, AIADMK
VirudhunagarRadhakrishnan T., AIADMK
RamanathapuramAnwhar Raajhaa, AIADMK
ThoothukkudiJeyasingh Thiyagaraj Natterjee.J, AIADMK
TenkasiM Vasanthi, AIADMK
TirunelvelliPrabakaran.K.R.P, AIADMK
KanniyakumariPon Radhakrishnan, BJP
Uttar Pradesh
NaginaYashwant Singh, BJP
AmrohaKanwar Singh Tanwar, BJP
BulandshahrBhola Singh, BJP
AligarhSatish Kumar Gautam, BJP
HathrasRanjan Kumar Diwakar, BJP
MathuraHema Malini, BJP
AgraRam Shankar Katheria, BJP
Fatehpur SikriChaudhary Babulal, BJP
West Bengal
JalpaiguriBijoy Chandra Barman, Trinamool
DarjeelingSS Ahluwalia, BJP
RaiganjMd Salim, CPI(M)
Puducherry
PuducherryR Radhakrishnan, AINRC

