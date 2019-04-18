Today in New Delhi, India
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Will citizenship bill row hurt the NDA in Northeast?

As many as 50 candidates are in fray for five Lok Sabha seats — Mangaldoi, Nawgong, Autonomous District, Silchar and Karimganj — in Assam. Eleven are running for election from the Inner Manipur constituency

lok sabha elections Updated: Apr 18, 2019 06:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Lok Sabha Elections 2019,Polling Phase 2,citizenship bill
Indian demonstrators hold placards during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 proposal to provide citizenship or stay rights to minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan in India.(AFP)

Six constituencies in the Northeast — five in Assam and one in Manipur — will vote on Thursday in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections. In Tripura East, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has deferred polling to the third phase on April 23, citing law and order issues.

As many as 50 candidates are in fray for five Lok Sabha seats — Mangaldoi, Nawgong, Autonomous District, Silchar and Karimganj — in Assam. Eleven are running for election from the Inner Manipur constituency.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won Mangaldoi and Nawgong in 2014, but both sitting MPs have been dropped from by the party. The Congress won Silchar and Autonomous District and Badruddin Ajmal’s All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) won Karimganj.

In Silchar, sitting MP and chief of All India Mahila Congress Sushmita Dev is locked in a tough fight with Rajdeep Roy, BJP candidate who is banking on the party’s push for the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to get him votes in the Bengali-dominated Hindu majority constituency.

Elsewhere in Assam, the bill has triggered massive protests. The Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) would enable minorities from Muslim-majority Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan to get Indian citizenship, prompting concern among Assamese groups that it may open the floodgates for Hindus in Bangladesh to move to Assam, putting pressure on local resources and jobs.

The absence of an AIUDF candidate has made it a straight contest between Congress and BJP in the constituency, where Muslims account for more than 35% of the electorate, according to some estimates. The absence of an AIUDF candidate in Nawgong and Mangaldoi, too, could translate into trouble for BJP because the Muslim votes may go to the Congress in a straight contest .

In Inner Manipur, where violent protests broke out over the CAB in January, the BJP is hopeful of winning the seat riding on popularity of the 22 MLAs it has in the constituency which consists of 32 Assembly segments. In 2014, Congress won this seat. M Nara of the Communist Party of India (CPI), who finished runner-up to Congress’s Th Meinya in 2014, is again in the fray. BJP has fielded Dr RK Ranjan.

Sushanta Talukdar, a Guwahati-based political commentator said, “Stakes are high for both Congress and BJP. In seats like Nowgong, Mangaldoi, Congress seems to have an upper hand because of the AIUDF not contesting. In Barak Valley, BJP’s promise of bringing CAB will be tested if it’s enough to get votes.”

ConstituencySitting MP
Assam
KarimganjRadheshyam Biswas, AIUDF
SilcharSushmita Dev, Congress
Autonomous DistrictBiren Singh Engti, Congress
MangaldoiRamen Deka, BJP
NawgongRajen Gohain, BJP
Bihar
KishanganjMohammad Asrarul Haque, Congress
KatiharShah Tariq Anwar, NCP
PurniaSantosh Kumar, JD(U)
BhagalpurShailesh Kumar (Bulo Mandal), RJD
BankaJai Prakash Narayan Yadav, RJD
Chhattisgarh
RajnandgaonAbhishek Singh, BJP
MahasamundChandulal Sahu, BJP
KankerVikram Dev Usendi, BJP
Jammu and Kashmir
SrinagarFarooq Abdullah, National Conference
UdhampurDr. Jitendra Singh, BJPs
Karnataka
Udupi ChikmagalurShobha Karandlaje, BJP
HassanH.D. Deve Gowda, JD(S)
Dakshina KannadaNalin Kumar Kateel, BJP
ChitradurgaB.N.Chandrappa, Congress
TumkurS. P. Muddahanumegowda, Congress
MandyaCS Puttaraju, JD(S)
MysorePrathap Simha, BJP
ChamrajanagarR Dhruvanarayana, Congress
Bangalore RuralDK Suresh, Congress
Bangalore NorthDV Sadananda Gowda, BJP
Bangalore CentralPC Mohan, BJP
Bangalore SouthVacant after Ananth Kumar’s death in 2018
ChikkaballapurVeerappa Moily, Congress
KolarKH Muniyappa, Congress
Maharashtra
BuldhanaJadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao, Shiv Sena
AkolaDhotre Sanjay Shamrao, BJP
AmravatiAdsul Anandrao Vithoba, Shiv Sena
HingoliRajeev Shankarrao Satav, Congress
NandedAshok Shankarrao Chavan, Congress
ParbhaniJadhav Sanjay (Bandu) Haribhau, Shiv Sena
BeedPritam Gopinathrao Munde, BJP
OsmanabadGaikwad Ravindra Vishwanath, Shiv Sena
LaturDr. Sunil Baliram Gaikwad, BJP
SolapurSharad Bansode, BJP
Manipur
Inner ManipurThokchom Meinya, Congress
Odisha
BargarhPrabas Kumar Singh, BJD
SundargarhJual Oram, BJP
BolangirKalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, BJD
KandhamalPratyusha Rajeshwari Singh, BJD
AskaLadu Kishore Swain, BJD
ConstituencySitting MP
Tamil Nadu
TiruvallurDr. P. Venugopal, AIADMK
Chennai NorthTG Venkatesh Babu, AIADMK
Chennai SouthJ Jayavardhan, AIADMK
Chennai CentralSR Vijayakumar, AIADMK
SriperumbudurKN Ramachandran, AIADMK
KancheepuramK Maragatham, AIADMK
ArakkonamG Hari, AIADMK
VelloreB. Senguttuvan., AIADMK
KrishnagiriK Ashok Kumar, AIADMK
DharmapuriAnbumani Ramadoss, PMK
TiruvannamalaiVanaroja R, AIADMK
AraniV Elumalai, AIADMK
VillupuramRajendran S., AIADMK
KallakurichiK. Kamaraj, AIADMK
SalemV Pannerselvam, AIADMK
NamakkalPR Sundaram, AIADMK
ErodeS Selvakumara Chinnayan, AIADMK
TiruppurV.Sathyabama, AIADMK
NilgirisC Gopalakrishnan, AIADMK
CoimbatoreP Nagarajan, AIADMK
PollachiC Mahendran, AIADMK
DindigulM Udhayakumar, AIADMK
KarurM Thambidurai, AIADMK
TiruchirappalliKumar.P, AIADMK
PerambalurRP Marutharajaa, AIADMK
CuddaloreA Arunmozhithevan, AIADMK
ChidambaramM Chandrakasi, AIADMK
MayiladuthuraiRK Bharathi Mohan, AIADMK
NagapattinamDr K Gopal, AIADMK
ThanjavurK Parasuraman, AIADMK
SivagangaPR Senthilnathan, AIADMK
MaduraiR Gopalakrishnan, AIADMK
TheniR Parthipan, AIADMK
VirudhunagarRadhakrishnan T., AIADMK
RamanathapuramAnwhar Raajhaa, AIADMK
ThoothukkudiJeyasingh Thiyagaraj Natterjee.J, AIADMK
TenkasiM Vasanthi, AIADMK
TirunelvelliPrabakaran.K.R.P, AIADMK
KanniyakumariPon Radhakrishnan, BJP
Uttar Pradesh
NaginaYashwant Singh, BJP
AmrohaKanwar Singh Tanwar, BJP
BulandshahrBhola Singh, BJP
AligarhSatish Kumar Gautam, BJP
HathrasRanjan Kumar Diwakar, BJP
MathuraHema Malini, BJP
AgraRam Shankar Katheria, BJP
Fatehpur SikriChaudhary Babulal, BJP
West Bengal
JalpaiguriBijoy Chandra Barman, Trinamool
DarjeelingSS Ahluwalia, BJP
RaiganjMd Salim, CPI(M)
Puducherry
PuducherryR Radhakrishnan, AINRC

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 05:39 IST

tags

