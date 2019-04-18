Lok Sabha elections 2019: EVM glitches reported in booths in Agra, Mathura; complaints of VVPAT not working in Assam

Two states witnessed complaints of malfunctioning electronic voting and paper trail machines as voters across India began queueing up on Thursday in the second phase of the staggered Lok Sabha election.

Initial glitches reported at polling booths in Agra and Mathura delayed polling, which was to begin at 7am. Officials said the EVMs were changed at some places.

In Assam, a Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machine not working properly at a polling station in Silchar. Polling officers trying to fix it.

More than 155 million people are eligible to vote in the second phase, which covers 95 parliamentary constituencies in 12 states including parts of restive Jammu and Kashmir.

Voters in Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Manipur are voting on Thursday. Along with the Lok Sabha election, Odisha will also vote for 35 assembly seats on Thursday.

The polling was scheduled to be held in 97 seats but polling in Vellore (Tamil Nadu) and Tripura East constituencies was cancelled by the Election Commission of India.

The votes will be counted on May 23.

Last week, in the first phase of voting for 91 Lok Sabha seats and assembly elections in four states also saw complaints of malfunctioning EVMs and VVPAT and several voters claimed their names were missing from the electoral rolls. They also said the indelible ink mark came off in some cases.

EVM malfunctions were reported from all districts of Andhra Pradesh, eight Lok Sabha constituencies that went to vote in western Uttar Pradesh, the northern-eastern states of Assam and Arunachal, and Uttarakhand, West Bengal and Odisha.

Voters in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Noida and Ghaziabad complained of their names not being in the list. And some showed on social media how easily they removed the indelible ink mark.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 08:32 IST