Lok Sabha elections 2019: EVM glitches reported in booths in Agra, Mathura; complaints of VVPAT not working in Assam

Lok Sabha elections 2019: EVM glitches reported in booths in Agra, Mathura; complaints of VVPAT not working in Assamlok sabha elections Updated: Apr 18, 2019 09:30 IST
New Delhi
In Assam, a VVPAT machine not working properly at a polling station in Silchar. Polling officers trying to fix it. (Parwaz Khan /HT FILE PHOTO)
Two states witnessed complaints of malfunctioning electronic voting and paper trail machines as voters across India began queueing up on Thursday in the second phase of the staggered Lok Sabha election.
Initial glitches reported at polling booths in Agra and Mathura delayed polling, which was to begin at 7am. Officials said the EVMs were changed at some places.
In Assam, a Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machine not working properly at a polling station in Silchar. Polling officers trying to fix it.
More than 155 million people are eligible to vote in the second phase, which covers 95 parliamentary constituencies in 12 states including parts of restive Jammu and Kashmir.
Voters in Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Manipur are voting on Thursday. Along with the Lok Sabha election, Odisha will also vote for 35 assembly seats on Thursday.
Follow Lok Sabha elections Phase 2 LIVE Updates here
The polling was scheduled to be held in 97 seats but polling in Vellore (Tamil Nadu) and Tripura East constituencies was cancelled by the Election Commission of India.
The votes will be counted on May 23.
Last week, in the first phase of voting for 91 Lok Sabha seats and assembly elections in four states also saw complaints of malfunctioning EVMs and VVPAT and several voters claimed their names were missing from the electoral rolls. They also said the indelible ink mark came off in some cases.
EVM malfunctions were reported from all districts of Andhra Pradesh, eight Lok Sabha constituencies that went to vote in western Uttar Pradesh, the northern-eastern states of Assam and Arunachal, and Uttarakhand, West Bengal and Odisha.
Voters in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Noida and Ghaziabad complained of their names not being in the list. And some showed on social media how easily they removed the indelible ink mark.
|Constituency
|Sitting MP
|Assam
|Karimganj
|Radheshyam Biswas, AIUDF
|Silchar
|Sushmita Dev, Congress
|Autonomous District
|Biren Singh Engti, Congress
|Mangaldoi
|Ramen Deka, BJP
|Nawgong
|Rajen Gohain, BJP
|Bihar
|Kishanganj
|Mohammad Asrarul Haque, Congress
|Katihar
|Shah Tariq Anwar, NCP
|Purnia
|Santosh Kumar, JD(U)
|Bhagalpur
|Shailesh Kumar (Bulo Mandal), RJD
|Banka
|Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav, RJD
|Chhattisgarh
|Rajnandgaon
|Abhishek Singh, BJP
|Mahasamund
|Chandulal Sahu, BJP
|Kanker
|Vikram Dev Usendi, BJP
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Srinagar
|Farooq Abdullah, National Conference
|Udhampur
|Dr. Jitendra Singh, BJPs
|Karnataka
|Udupi Chikmagalur
|Shobha Karandlaje, BJP
|Hassan
|H.D. Deve Gowda, JD(S)
|Dakshina Kannada
|Nalin Kumar Kateel, BJP
|Chitradurga
|B.N.Chandrappa, Congress
|Tumkur
|S. P. Muddahanumegowda, Congress
|Mandya
|CS Puttaraju, JD(S)
|Mysore
|Prathap Simha, BJP
|Chamrajanagar
|R Dhruvanarayana, Congress
|Bangalore Rural
|DK Suresh, Congress
|Bangalore North
|DV Sadananda Gowda, BJP
|Bangalore Central
|PC Mohan, BJP
|Bangalore South
|Vacant after Ananth Kumar’s death in 2018
|Chikkaballapur
|Veerappa Moily, Congress
|Kolar
|KH Muniyappa, Congress
|Maharashtra
|Buldhana
|Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao, Shiv Sena
|Akola
|Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao, BJP
|Amravati
|Adsul Anandrao Vithoba, Shiv Sena
|Hingoli
|Rajeev Shankarrao Satav, Congress
|Nanded
|Ashok Shankarrao Chavan, Congress
|Parbhani
|Jadhav Sanjay (Bandu) Haribhau, Shiv Sena
|Beed
|Pritam Gopinathrao Munde, BJP
|Osmanabad
|Gaikwad Ravindra Vishwanath, Shiv Sena
|Latur
|Dr. Sunil Baliram Gaikwad, BJP
|Solapur
|Sharad Bansode, BJP
|Manipur
|Inner Manipur
|Thokchom Meinya, Congress
|Odisha
|Bargarh
|Prabas Kumar Singh, BJD
|Sundargarh
|Jual Oram, BJP
|Bolangir
|Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, BJD
|Kandhamal
|Pratyusha Rajeshwari Singh, BJD
|Aska
|Ladu Kishore Swain, BJD
|Constituency
|Sitting MP
|Tamil Nadu
|Tiruvallur
|Dr. P. Venugopal, AIADMK
|Chennai North
|TG Venkatesh Babu, AIADMK
|Chennai South
|J Jayavardhan, AIADMK
|Chennai Central
|SR Vijayakumar, AIADMK
|Sriperumbudur
|KN Ramachandran, AIADMK
|Kancheepuram
|K Maragatham, AIADMK
|Arakkonam
|G Hari, AIADMK
|Vellore
|B. Senguttuvan., AIADMK
|Krishnagiri
|K Ashok Kumar, AIADMK
|Dharmapuri
|Anbumani Ramadoss, PMK
|Tiruvannamalai
|Vanaroja R, AIADMK
|Arani
|V Elumalai, AIADMK
|Villupuram
|Rajendran S., AIADMK
|Kallakurichi
|K. Kamaraj, AIADMK
|Salem
|V Pannerselvam, AIADMK
|Namakkal
|PR Sundaram, AIADMK
|Erode
|S Selvakumara Chinnayan, AIADMK
|Tiruppur
|V.Sathyabama, AIADMK
|Nilgiris
|C Gopalakrishnan, AIADMK
|Coimbatore
|P Nagarajan, AIADMK
|Pollachi
|C Mahendran, AIADMK
|Dindigul
|M Udhayakumar, AIADMK
|Karur
|M Thambidurai, AIADMK
|Tiruchirappalli
|Kumar.P, AIADMK
|Perambalur
|RP Marutharajaa, AIADMK
|Cuddalore
|A Arunmozhithevan, AIADMK
|Chidambaram
|M Chandrakasi, AIADMK
|Mayiladuthurai
|RK Bharathi Mohan, AIADMK
|Nagapattinam
|Dr K Gopal, AIADMK
|Thanjavur
|K Parasuraman, AIADMK
|Sivaganga
|PR Senthilnathan, AIADMK
|Madurai
|R Gopalakrishnan, AIADMK
|Theni
|R Parthipan, AIADMK
|Virudhunagar
|Radhakrishnan T., AIADMK
|Ramanathapuram
|Anwhar Raajhaa, AIADMK
|Thoothukkudi
|Jeyasingh Thiyagaraj Natterjee.J, AIADMK
|Tenkasi
|M Vasanthi, AIADMK
|Tirunelvelli
|Prabakaran.K.R.P, AIADMK
|Kanniyakumari
|Pon Radhakrishnan, BJP
|Uttar Pradesh
|Nagina
|Yashwant Singh, BJP
|Amroha
|Kanwar Singh Tanwar, BJP
|Bulandshahr
|Bhola Singh, BJP
|Aligarh
|Satish Kumar Gautam, BJP
|Hathras
|Ranjan Kumar Diwakar, BJP
|Mathura
|Hema Malini, BJP
|Agra
|Ram Shankar Katheria, BJP
|Fatehpur Sikri
|Chaudhary Babulal, BJP
|West Bengal
|Jalpaiguri
|Bijoy Chandra Barman, Trinamool
|Darjeeling
|SS Ahluwalia, BJP
|Raiganj
|Md Salim, CPI(M)
|Puducherry
|Puducherry
|R Radhakrishnan, AINRC
First Published: Apr 18, 2019 08:32 IST