Lok Sabha election 2019: 5 Assam seats up for grabs in second phase of polling

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which won seven seats in the last Lok Sabha election, and Congress are the two key players in Assam.

lok sabha elections Updated: Apr 17, 2019 23:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi during a roadshow at Silchar in Assam. Silchar goes to polls on April 18.(PTI file photo)

Assam, which provided a foothold for the BJP to gain entry into the northeast, is polling for five parliamentary constituencies on Thursday in the second phase of the Lok Sabha election 2019.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which won seven seats in the last Lok Sabha election, and Congress are the two key players in Assam. The Narendra Modi-led party formed a government in Assam in 2016 as it pushed the Congress out of its stronghold.

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) of perfume baron Badruddin Ajmal and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) are the other prominent parties in the state.

The AGP and BPF have come together with the ruling BJP to fight the Lok Sabha election 2019, while Congress and AIUDF continue to challenge them. The BJP, AGP and BPF are against the Congress and AIUDF for the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Polling is being held in Assam after massive state-wide protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 (CAB), which proposes to give citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis from Muslim-majority Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. Stiff resistance from student bodies, indigenous groups and even by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) allies in Assam and other states of the northeast deterred the government from tabling the legislation, which is now set to lapse, the issue is expected to dominate the political discourse in the state.

The National Register of Citizens of India (NRC) drive undertaken by the government to determine the citizens of Assam is another issue which could also affect the poll outcome.

Karimganj, Silchar, Autonomous District, Mangaldoi and Nawgong Lok Sabha seats are polling on Thursday and have substantial Muslim voters. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the BJP won Mangaldoi and Nawgong, seats. The AIUDF won in Karimganj and Congress won Silchar and Autonomous District.

The Nowgong Lok Sabha constituency has been held the BJP for the last 20 years. Rupak Sharma is fighting to retain the seat for the BJP and is pitted against Pradyut Bordoloi of the Congress.

Mangaldoi is another constituency where the BJP won since 2004 and this year Dilip Saikia of its ally AGP is contesting from the Lok Sabha seat. Saikia is up against Bhubaneswar Kalita of the Congress.

Three-time MP and Congress leader Biren Singh Engti will aim to retain the Autonomous District Lok Sabha seat he won in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. He fighting Harensingh Bey of the BJP.

Sushmita Dev of the Congress, the sitting member of Parliament from the Silchar Lok Sabha seat, is contesting against Rajdeep Roy Bengali of the BJP.

In the Karimganj Lok Sabha seat, reserved seat for members of Scheduled Castes, Radheshyam Biswas of the AIUDF will face Kripanath Mallah of the BJP and Congress leader Swarup Das. Biswas had won the Bengali-dominated seat in 2014.

The votes will be counted on May 23 along with the rest of the country.

ConstituencySitting MP
Assam
KarimganjRadheshyam Biswas, AIUDF
SilcharSushmita Dev, Congress
Autonomous DistrictBiren Singh Engti, Congress
MangaldoiRamen Deka, BJP
NawgongRajen Gohain, BJP
Bihar
KishanganjMohammad Asrarul Haque, Congress
KatiharShah Tariq Anwar, NCP
PurniaSantosh Kumar, JD(U)
BhagalpurShailesh Kumar (Bulo Mandal), RJD
BankaJai Prakash Narayan Yadav, RJD
Chhattisgarh
RajnandgaonAbhishek Singh, BJP
MahasamundChandulal Sahu, BJP
KankerVikram Dev Usendi, BJP
Jammu and Kashmir
SrinagarFarooq Abdullah, National Conference
UdhampurDr. Jitendra Singh, BJPs
Karnataka
Udupi ChikmagalurShobha Karandlaje, BJP
HassanH.D. Deve Gowda, JD(S)
Dakshina KannadaNalin Kumar Kateel, BJP
ChitradurgaB.N.Chandrappa, Congress
TumkurS. P. Muddahanumegowda, Congress
MandyaCS Puttaraju, JD(S)
MysorePrathap Simha, BJP
ChamrajanagarR Dhruvanarayana, Congress
Bangalore RuralDK Suresh, Congress
Bangalore NorthDV Sadananda Gowda, BJP
Bangalore CentralPC Mohan, BJP
Bangalore SouthVacant after Ananth Kumar’s death in 2018
ChikkaballapurVeerappa Moily, Congress
KolarKH Muniyappa, Congress
Maharashtra
BuldhanaJadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao, Shiv Sena
AkolaDhotre Sanjay Shamrao, BJP
AmravatiAdsul Anandrao Vithoba, Shiv Sena
HingoliRajeev Shankarrao Satav, Congress
NandedAshok Shankarrao Chavan, Congress
ParbhaniJadhav Sanjay (Bandu) Haribhau, Shiv Sena
BeedPritam Gopinathrao Munde, BJP
OsmanabadGaikwad Ravindra Vishwanath, Shiv Sena
LaturDr. Sunil Baliram Gaikwad, BJP
SolapurSharad Bansode, BJP
Manipur
Inner ManipurThokchom Meinya, Congress
Odisha
BargarhPrabas Kumar Singh, BJD
SundargarhJual Oram, BJP
BolangirKalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, BJD
KandhamalPratyusha Rajeshwari Singh, BJD
AskaLadu Kishore Swain, BJD
ConstituencySitting MP
Tamil Nadu
TiruvallurDr. P. Venugopal, AIADMK
Chennai NorthTG Venkatesh Babu, AIADMK
Chennai SouthJ Jayavardhan, AIADMK
Chennai CentralSR Vijayakumar, AIADMK
SriperumbudurKN Ramachandran, AIADMK
KancheepuramK Maragatham, AIADMK
ArakkonamG Hari, AIADMK
VelloreB. Senguttuvan., AIADMK
KrishnagiriK Ashok Kumar, AIADMK
DharmapuriAnbumani Ramadoss, PMK
TiruvannamalaiVanaroja R, AIADMK
AraniV Elumalai, AIADMK
VillupuramRajendran S., AIADMK
KallakurichiK. Kamaraj, AIADMK
SalemV Pannerselvam, AIADMK
NamakkalPR Sundaram, AIADMK
ErodeS Selvakumara Chinnayan, AIADMK
TiruppurV.Sathyabama, AIADMK
NilgirisC Gopalakrishnan, AIADMK
CoimbatoreP Nagarajan, AIADMK
PollachiC Mahendran, AIADMK
DindigulM Udhayakumar, AIADMK
KarurM Thambidurai, AIADMK
TiruchirappalliKumar.P, AIADMK
PerambalurRP Marutharajaa, AIADMK
CuddaloreA Arunmozhithevan, AIADMK
ChidambaramM Chandrakasi, AIADMK
MayiladuthuraiRK Bharathi Mohan, AIADMK
NagapattinamDr K Gopal, AIADMK
ThanjavurK Parasuraman, AIADMK
SivagangaPR Senthilnathan, AIADMK
MaduraiR Gopalakrishnan, AIADMK
TheniR Parthipan, AIADMK
VirudhunagarRadhakrishnan T., AIADMK
RamanathapuramAnwhar Raajhaa, AIADMK
ThoothukkudiJeyasingh Thiyagaraj Natterjee.J, AIADMK
TenkasiM Vasanthi, AIADMK
TirunelvelliPrabakaran.K.R.P, AIADMK
KanniyakumariPon Radhakrishnan, BJP
Uttar Pradesh
NaginaYashwant Singh, BJP
AmrohaKanwar Singh Tanwar, BJP
BulandshahrBhola Singh, BJP
AligarhSatish Kumar Gautam, BJP
HathrasRanjan Kumar Diwakar, BJP
MathuraHema Malini, BJP
AgraRam Shankar Katheria, BJP
Fatehpur SikriChaudhary Babulal, BJP
West Bengal
JalpaiguriBijoy Chandra Barman, Trinamool
DarjeelingSS Ahluwalia, BJP
RaiganjMd Salim, CPI(M)
Puducherry
PuducherryR Radhakrishnan, AINRC

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 15:56 IST

