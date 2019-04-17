Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 17, 2019-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019

Lok Sabha election 2019: BJD dominates 4 out of 5 Odisha constituencies voting in second phase

In the last Lok Sabha election, the BJD had registered a landslide victory with 20 out of 21 seats in its kitty and the BJP just one.

lok sabha elections Updated: Apr 17, 2019 15:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Lok Sabha elections 2019,Lok Sabha elections Polls phase 2,Odisha phase 2
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at an election rally.(Arabinda Mahapatra/HT file photo)

The ruling Biju Janata Dal and the BJP are in a direct fight in Odisha, where the chief minister Naveen Patnaik-led party has ruled for two decades and the BJP is hoping to make inroads.

This tussle will be evident in Thursday’s polling when five parliamentary constituencies will vote in the second phase of the Lok Sabha election. There are 35 assembly constituencies out of the 147 that are voting simultaneously.

In the last Lok Sabha election, the BJD had registered a landslide victory with 20 out of 21 seats in its kitty and the BJP just one. The BJD secured 117 seats in the previous state election, followed by 15 by Congress, 10 by the BJP, two seats by independent candidates and once each by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Samata Kranti Dal.

(Click here for full coverage of Lok Sabha elections 2019)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been trying to make inroads into states like Odisha to make up for the possible loss of seats in states like Uttar Pradesh, where it peaked in 2014 and won 71 seats.

Of the five Lok Sabha seats of Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal and Aska, four are extremely backward with a sizeable tribal population in at least three of them.

Among the assembly seats, two will be more closely watched as chief minister Naveen Patnaik is contesting from the Hinjeli and Bijepur seats.

Also read: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019

Union minister Jual Oram is looking to get fifth time lucky in Sundargarh Lok Sabha seat, which is reserved for the members of Scheduled Tribes. Jual Oram was the only BJP candidate to win a Lok Sabha seat in Odisha in 2014.

Also read: Numbers, names and issues in Odisha

The BJP Kusum Tete is fighting the polls from Sundargarh seat after her resignation from the ruling party in the state. Sunita Biswal, daughter of former chief minister Hemananda Biswal, will contest on a BJD ticket and George Tirkey as the Congress candidate on the Lok Sabha seat.

Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo is contesting to retain the Bolangir constituency on a BJD ticket. He is pitted against the BJP leader and his sister-in-law Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo and Congress’ new face Samarendra Mishra.

Also read: In 2019 elections, kinship rules the roost in Odisha

The BJD’s Achyut Samanta is up against the former member of Parliament Kharavela Swain, who was inducted into the BJP recently, in the Kandhamal parliamentary constituency in the Maoist belt. Congress leader Manoj Kumar Acharya is also in the fray.

Also read: BJD will aim to retain Kandhamal seat in Odisha

The BJD’s Pramila Bisoi will contest from Aska Lok Sabha seat, the ruling party’s pocket borough, against Anita Subhadarshini of the BJP. And, the Congress will back Communist Party of India(Marxist) leader Rama Krushna Panda in Aska, which was once represented by Naveen Patnaik.

The BJD’s Rajya Sabha MP Prasanna Acharya is fighting from Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency against the Congress’ Pradeep Debata and the BJP’s national secretary Suresh Pujari.

Votes will be counted on May 23 in Odisha along with all the other constituencies in the country.

ConstituencySitting MP
Assam
KarimganjRadheshyam Biswas, AIUDF
SilcharSushmita Dev, Congress
Autonomous DistrictBiren Singh Engti, Congress
MangaldoiRamen Deka, BJP
NawgongRajen Gohain, BJP
Bihar
KishanganjMohammad Asrarul Haque, Congress
KatiharShah Tariq Anwar, NCP
PurniaSantosh Kumar, JD(U)
BhagalpurShailesh Kumar (Bulo Mandal), RJD
BankaJai Prakash Narayan Yadav, RJD
Chhattisgarh
RajnandgaonAbhishek Singh, BJP
MahasamundChandulal Sahu, BJP
KankerVikram Dev Usendi, BJP
Jammu and Kashmir
SrinagarFarooq Abdullah, National Conference
UdhampurDr. Jitendra Singh, BJPs
Karnataka
Udupi ChikmagalurShobha Karandlaje, BJP
HassanH.D. Deve Gowda, JD(S)
Dakshina KannadaNalin Kumar Kateel, BJP
ChitradurgaB.N.Chandrappa, Congress
TumkurS. P. Muddahanumegowda, Congress
MandyaCS Puttaraju, JD(S)
MysorePrathap Simha, BJP
ChamrajanagarR Dhruvanarayana, Congress
Bangalore RuralDK Suresh, Congress
Bangalore NorthDV Sadananda Gowda, BJP
Bangalore CentralPC Mohan, BJP
Bangalore SouthVacant after Ananth Kumar’s death in 2018
ChikkaballapurVeerappa Moily, Congress
KolarKH Muniyappa, Congress
Maharashtra
BuldhanaJadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao, Shiv Sena
AkolaDhotre Sanjay Shamrao, BJP
AmravatiAdsul Anandrao Vithoba, Shiv Sena
HingoliRajeev Shankarrao Satav, Congress
NandedAshok Shankarrao Chavan, Congress
ParbhaniJadhav Sanjay (Bandu) Haribhau, Shiv Sena
BeedPritam Gopinathrao Munde, BJP
OsmanabadGaikwad Ravindra Vishwanath, Shiv Sena
LaturDr. Sunil Baliram Gaikwad, BJP
SolapurSharad Bansode, BJP
Manipur
Inner ManipurThokchom Meinya, Congress
Odisha
BargarhPrabas Kumar Singh, BJD
SundargarhJual Oram, BJP
BolangirKalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, BJD
KandhamalPratyusha Rajeshwari Singh, BJD
AskaLadu Kishore Swain, BJD
ConstituencySitting MP
Tamil Nadu
TiruvallurDr. P. Venugopal, AIADMK
Chennai NorthTG Venkatesh Babu, AIADMK
Chennai SouthJ Jayavardhan, AIADMK
Chennai CentralSR Vijayakumar, AIADMK
SriperumbudurKN Ramachandran, AIADMK
KancheepuramK Maragatham, AIADMK
ArakkonamG Hari, AIADMK
VelloreB. Senguttuvan., AIADMK
KrishnagiriK Ashok Kumar, AIADMK
DharmapuriAnbumani Ramadoss, PMK
TiruvannamalaiVanaroja R, AIADMK
AraniV Elumalai, AIADMK
VillupuramRajendran S., AIADMK
KallakurichiK. Kamaraj, AIADMK
SalemV Pannerselvam, AIADMK
NamakkalPR Sundaram, AIADMK
ErodeS Selvakumara Chinnayan, AIADMK
TiruppurV.Sathyabama, AIADMK
NilgirisC Gopalakrishnan, AIADMK
CoimbatoreP Nagarajan, AIADMK
PollachiC Mahendran, AIADMK
DindigulM Udhayakumar, AIADMK
KarurM Thambidurai, AIADMK
TiruchirappalliKumar.P, AIADMK
PerambalurRP Marutharajaa, AIADMK
CuddaloreA Arunmozhithevan, AIADMK
ChidambaramM Chandrakasi, AIADMK
MayiladuthuraiRK Bharathi Mohan, AIADMK
NagapattinamDr K Gopal, AIADMK
ThanjavurK Parasuraman, AIADMK
SivagangaPR Senthilnathan, AIADMK
MaduraiR Gopalakrishnan, AIADMK
TheniR Parthipan, AIADMK
VirudhunagarRadhakrishnan T., AIADMK
RamanathapuramAnwhar Raajhaa, AIADMK
ThoothukkudiJeyasingh Thiyagaraj Natterjee.J, AIADMK
TenkasiM Vasanthi, AIADMK
TirunelvelliPrabakaran.K.R.P, AIADMK
KanniyakumariPon Radhakrishnan, BJP
Uttar Pradesh
NaginaYashwant Singh, BJP
AmrohaKanwar Singh Tanwar, BJP
BulandshahrBhola Singh, BJP
AligarhSatish Kumar Gautam, BJP
HathrasRanjan Kumar Diwakar, BJP
MathuraHema Malini, BJP
AgraRam Shankar Katheria, BJP
Fatehpur SikriChaudhary Babulal, BJP
West Bengal
JalpaiguriBijoy Chandra Barman, Trinamool
DarjeelingSS Ahluwalia, BJP
RaiganjMd Salim, CPI(M)
Puducherry
PuducherryR Radhakrishnan, AINRC

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 13:05 IST

tags

more from lok sabha elections
trending topics